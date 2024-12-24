Aurionpro Solutions acquires Paris-based Fenixys for about Rs 90 Cr

Aurionpro Solutions on Tuesday said it has acquired Paris-based consultancy firm Fenixys in an all cash deal of about Rs 90 crore (10 million euros).

Fenixys provides capital markets services to leading banks and financial institutions across Europe and the Middle East.

The acquisition strengthens Mumbai-based Aurionpro's banking and fintech strategy to expand its footprint in Europe and the Middle East, a company statement said.

"This acquisition is not just about expanding our offering portfolio and reach, but rather it is about synergistically merging our strengths—Fenixys’ extensive and deep domain expertise with Aurionpro’s strong IP-led offering—to offer a unique, global portfolio of solutions for the banking and capital markets industry," Aurionpro CEO Ashish Rai said.

Headquartered in Paris, Fenixys has offices in the United Kingdom, Denmark, and the Middle East, providing expertise in advisory, project management, enterprise architecture, and MUREX services.

“Aurionpro and Fenixys share a common vision towards becoming a partner of choice for global banks and financial institutions through our focus on innovation, excellence, and client success," Rai added.

Aurinpro Solutions provides advanced technology solutions, focusing on banking, mobility, payments, insurance, data centre services and government sectors.

Shares of Aurionpro settled at Rs 1,750 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, 1.06% higher than the previous close.

(With inputs from PTI.)