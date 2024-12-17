Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah made headlines not only for his on-field heroics but also for his sharp-witted response in a recent Test match interview. When asked about his batting skills, Bumrah replied with a humorous yet confident quip:

"Yeah, it's an interesting question that you're questioning my batting ability so far. I think you should use Google as well and see who's got the most number of runs in a Test match. Uh, Test over. But, jokes apart. Jokes apart."

The moment instantly resonated with cricket fans and sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. A Twitter user shared the video of the interview, captioning it: "Name a better comeback than ‘Google it.’"

Elon Musk’s Reaction: ‘Nice’

The viral post caught the attention of none other than Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Known for his brief yet impactful social media engagements, Musk simply reacted with a one-word reply: “Nice.” While short, his response carried weight, as Musk’s acknowledgment amplified the post, making it even more popular across the Twitterverse.

Nice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2024

Sundar Pichai’s Playful Nod

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also chimed in on the viral moment, humorously adding his take:

"I did Google it :) anyone who can hook Cummins for a six knows how to bat! Well done @Jaspritbumrah93 saving the follow on with Deep!"

Pichai’s tweet not only celebrated Bumrah’s batting skills but cleverly acknowledged the tech giant's role as the ultimate source for finding information – tying Google back to the cricketer’s iconic response.

‘Google It’: A Brand Turned Verb

Bumrah’s retort and the subsequent reactions highlight the ubiquitous nature of Google. The phrase “Google it” has become more than a casual expression; it symbolizes a cultural shift where seeking information online has become second nature. From being a pioneering search engine launched in 1998 to transforming into a verb, ‘to Google’ now universally means searching for answers on the internet.

This evolution of Google into a verb was officially recognized when the term entered the Oxford English Dictionary in 2006. It reflects how deeply embedded Google is in modern life, serving as the default solution to curiosity, debates, and now – as seen with Bumrah’s comeback – playful rebuttals.

A Viral Moment Bridging Sports and Tech

Bumrah’s clever use of “Google it” not only deflected criticism with humor but also struck a chord with tech leaders like Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk. The viral exchange highlights the intersection of sports, technology, and social media, where a simple phrase can ignite conversations worldwide.

Whether on the cricket pitch or in a digital debate, Bumrah’s wit reminds us that sometimes, all you need is a little confidence – and a search engine – to silence critics.