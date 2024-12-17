IIT Madras Startup Networking Event Hits Delhi: Connect, Collaborate, Scale

IIT Madras is back with yet another impactful networking event for startup enthusiasts, this time in Delhi NCR. Following the massive success of the meetups in Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai, this grand event will take place on 21st December at WeWork HQ27 Gurugram. The event promises a unique platform for startups, investors, venture capitalists, and mentors to connect, collaborate, and grow within the flourishing Indian startup ecosystem.

Whether you are a budding startup founder, a venture capitalist, or a mentor, this is a golden opportunity to expand your network and discover opportunities that can drive innovation and growth.

Highlights of Past IIT Madras Meetups

1. Mumbai Meetup (7th December): A Stellar Success

The Mumbai edition set the stage with an impressive turnout of 60+ startups and 15+ investors and enablers. The event was graced by leading names in the startup ecosystem:

Sanjay Mehta – Founder of 100X.VC and angel investor in four unicorns.

– Founder of and angel investor in four unicorns. Disha Singh – Co-founder of Zouk , India’s leading vegan lifestyle brand.

– Co-founder of , India’s leading vegan lifestyle brand. Ashwin Srivastava – Co-founder of Great Manager Institute and a Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2017 honoree.

Key features like one-on-one VC meetings, reverse pitches, and open networking sessions made it a resounding success.

2. Pune Meetup (8th December): A Thriving Ecosystem

Pune witnessed incredible enthusiasm with 80+ attendees and 20+ investors actively participating. The event featured notable figures:

Aditya Oza - Founder of EMotorad .

Founder of . Yogesh Nogia - Founder of Tej.life and CTO at Eventbeep.

Their insights into entrepreneurship and scaling startups resonated with attendees, fostering meaningful connections.

3. Chennai Meetup: Insights from Industry Veterans

The Chennai event brought together veterans of the entrepreneurial world who shared their invaluable expertise:

Peter Davison - Co-founder at Godel Capital and early investor in PayPal.

Co-founder at and early investor in PayPal. Natarajan Malupillai - Group CEO of IIT Madras Research Park.

The Chennai meetup was particularly insightful, highlighting how established leaders are shaping the future of startups.

Key Features of the Delhi NCR Event

The IIT Madras startup meetups are known for their engaging and productive sessions. Here’s what attendees can look forward to at the Delhi NCR event:

Open Networking Session

A dedicated time for startups, investors, and mentors to discuss ideas, share experiences, and forge collaborations.

InvesTinder: Closed-door VC Meetings

A standout feature that offers startups exclusive one-on-one meetings with leading venture capitalists, helping them secure critical funding and guidance.

Fireside Chat with a Guest of Honour

An insightful session featuring an industry leader who will share experiences, strategies, and lessons from their entrepreneurial journey. The session will be followed by a Q&A.

Reverse Pitch

A unique concept where VCs and angel investors pitch their investment theses. Startups gain an understanding of investor preferences and tailor their business pitches accordingly.

Why You Should Attend

1. Access to Leading VCs

Through exclusive sessions like InvesTinder, startups get direct access to prominent VCs in the region. These closed-door meetings are crucial for securing funding and scaling businesses.

2. Engagement with the IIT Madras Startup Ecosystem

Connect with IIT Madras’ robust startup ecosystem, which offers opportunities for:

Research collaborations

Mentorship programs

Incubation support

3. Interaction with Innovative Startups

For investors, this is an unmissable opportunity to discover and engage with innovative startups across diverse industries.

4. Insights from Industry Experts

Learn from some of the most accomplished veterans in the entrepreneurial world who bring years of experience and proven strategies to the table.

Why Delhi NCR Is the Right Place

Delhi NCR is fast emerging as a startup hub, boasting a thriving ecosystem of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The IIT Madras networking event aligns perfectly with the region's potential, offering:

A platform to foster innovation.

Opportunities to scale startups.

Exposure to prominent investors and mentors.

The IIT Madras Startup Networking Event on 21st December at WeWork HQ27 Gurugram is a must-attend for startups, investors, and mentors. With a proven track record of successful events in Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai, this Delhi NCR edition promises to be bigger and better.

Whether you are looking to secure funding, expand your network, or gain actionable industry insights, this event offers everything you need to level up your entrepreneurial journey.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of India’s thriving startup ecosystem. Mark your calendars for December 21!

Register here.