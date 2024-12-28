30 galleries, 350 artists: India Art Festival wraps up its fourth Bengaluru edition

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 830 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The India Art Festival (IAF) wrapped up its fourth Bengaluru edition this month at the Palace Grounds. See our coverage of the previous two editions of IAF Bengaluru here.

Founded in 2011 as a business platform for the arts community, IAF’s four-city tour now includes Mumbai and Bengaluru in late 2024, with Mumbai and Hyderabad in early 2025. The art fairs in each city offer opportunities for emerging artists as well as galleries.

“Footfalls at our fourth Bengaluru edition were around 16,000. The artists and galleries reported good sales as well. The overall feedback for our curated show has been very encouraging,” IAF founder and managing director Rajendra Patil tells YourStory.

One of the highlights this year was a special showcase titled Shaping Horizons: Karnataka’s Iconic Innovators. Curated by Prof. KS Appajaiah, it featured the works of 30 distinguished artists such as SG Vasudev, Gurudas Shenoy, MS Murthy, Sudha Manohar, Hemavathi Umamaheswar, and others.

There were also live painting sessions by renowned artists P Gnana, Manjegowda, and Eby Joseph. The music showcase featured performances by Subramanya Hegade (sitar), Prasanna Ballal (mandolin), Shrinidhi Katti (flute), and Sandeep M (tabla).

Exhibiting galleries based in Bengaluru were Space Edge, Sara Arakkal Galerie, Shiny Colours Art Gallery, ReIGNITE EdTech, Akanksha Art Gallery, iArt Gallery, ASR Art Studio, and Gallery Charvi.

“Art teaches you to slow down and appreciate the little joys of life. It tells you that despite everything going wrong, there is still hope,” explains Bengaluru-based artist Susan Mary Halfhide, who is also a designer and hospitality professional.

She had painted more than a hundred pet portraits before she started exploring subjects closer to her heart. She began exhibiting at IAF only recently, in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“My work was recently shortlisted and displayed at the second IWS Olympiart this December in Delhi,” she proudly says. Her artworks are usually priced from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Artist Isha Valentine explains that art is driven by experiences that compel artists to create. “It doesn’t necessarily need to invoke a positive emotion but a compelling one,” she says.

As a professional artist, she has created over a hundred artworks, mostly themed on nature. With a background in literature and design, she has exhibited at the past three editions of IAF Bengaluru.

“I also exhibited in group shows in Mumbai and Pune, and internationally in Melbourne and Venice,” Valentine adds. Her artworks are priced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 3.5 lakh.

For Ria Aboobakar, an artist and HR expert, art is a way of expression and connection with the world. “Art is about capturing emotions, telling stories, and exploring the beauty and complexity of life,” she says.

“My journey has been a continuous learning experience. I've created more than 200 artworks over the last 30 years, and have had solo exhibitions at Sublime Galleria, World Art Dubai, and IAF,” she proudly adds. Her artworks typically range in price from Rs 20,000 up to Rs 2 lakh.

Coimbatore-based artist Sathya Gowthaman is deeply influenced by the carvings in Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian temples, especially Chola bronzes. She has exhibited at art fairs in India, Dubai and Singapore, with artworks priced from Rs 12,500 to Rs 3 lakh.

“Art helps in educating people about their past, reflecting on traditions, and uniting cultures. It helps artists as well as viewers relax and get over their stress. Art can also be used as a vehicle for social change,” she explains.

For Hyderabad-based artist Annarapu Narender, art is the creative expression of emotions and capturing of mood nuances. It is a reflection of the soul and a powerful tool to evoke and connect feelings.

“Art plays a critical role in society, especially in today’s uncertain and conflict-ridden world. It serves as a medium for dialogue, a source of solace, and a bridge between diverse cultures,” he affirms.

“Art inspires empathy, challenges perspectives, and reminds us of our shared humanity,” Narender signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at IAF Bengaluru.)