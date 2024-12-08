Rajasthan has always been renowned for its history and heritage. Recently, it has earned recognition for its flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem, recording an impressive 35% year-on-year increase in the number of startups in the last fiscal year. The surge is particularly noteworthy amid global economic challenges exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

Leading the charge in boosting its startup ecosystem, the state has announced that the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, to be organised by iStart, will be held from December 9-11 at Jaipur Exhibition Convention Centre (JECC), Jaipur.

Rising Rajasthan is the state's mission towards private sector engagement for unprecedented, inclusive, and sustainable economic and social development of the state and the welfare of its people. The three-day summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, think-tanks, startup founders, and academia from around the globe to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

The investment summit aims to usher in a new phase of economic development, with a focus on making Rajasthan a $350 billion economy in the next five years. Conferences, panel discussions, presentations, and one-on-one business meetings are on the agenda for the three days.

Launched in 2017, iStart, Rajasthan’s flagship programme, aims to support startups through incubation, mentorship, fundingand by providing them work orders up to Rs. 25 lakhs without tendering process. It is among the largest startup programmes in India, available in every district of Rajasthan and open to startups from all states. It has 5100+ registered startups, 1700+ women-led startups, 300+ registered mentors, and has Rs 35 crore+ investment sanctioned to support startups. It also offers benefits such as mentorship and funding to school startups and has conducted 100+ events to support young entrepreneurs.

Announcing the event, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said India's rise as the world’s fifth-largest economy had unlocked new growth opportunities for Rajasthan. “Through the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit 2024, we aim to showcase these opportunities to both global and domestic investors,” he said.

Why should you attend?

The investment summit aims to bring real investments into Rajasthan. The idea is to foster growth through strategic partnerships, boost existing businesses and create new opportunities for the youth.

On December 10, the second day of the event, 75 startup founders and key participants will be part of a breakfast roundtable with industry stalwarts Vijay Shekar Sharma, Founder, Paytm ; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder, OYO Room to discuss ‘Building a Robust Startup Ecosystem in Rajasthan’.

A discussion on ‘Digital Transformation: Shaping the Future of Startups’ is also on the agenda on December 10. This will bring panel discussions and fireside chats to the fore. The sessions would include ‘Harnessing Digital Technology for Business Growth’ with Sharma, Agarwal, and moderator Ajay Data, CEO, Data Ingenious Global; ‘Rajasthan - Shaping the Future of Startups’ with Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Girnar Soft (CarDekho) and Anurag Jain, Co-founder, Girnar Soft (CarDekho), moderated by Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory.

Shradha will also moderate a fireside chat on ‘Rajasthan: The Next Hub for Digital Transformation’ with Col Rajyavardhan Rathore, Hon’ble Minister for Industries and Commerce, IT&C, Skills & Entrepreneurship, Government of Rajasthan.

A unique Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave is also scheduled on the agenda, which aims to bring together the Rajasthani diaspora from across the globe, fostering a sense of community and collaboration. The Government of Rajasthan aims to strengthen ties with the global Rajasthani community, offering them a platform to explore investment and philanthropic opportunities while contributing to the state's progress. Attendees will be able to participate in discussions on strategic sectors, attend exclusive sessions, and engage in one-on-one meetings with key stakeholders.

Across the three days, iStart will organise a startup pavilion where many startups will be showcasing their business and products. Twenty selected startups will also get to interact with PM Modi.

A key highlight of the summit will be an exhibition featuring thematic pavilions such as the Rajasthan Pavilion, country pavilions, startup pavilions, and displays from leading companies and government departments. The exhibition will spotlight Rajasthan's immense potential and the state's progressive policies geared towards sustainable growth. It will serve as a premier platform for both domestic and international businesses, providing an exceptional opportunity to engage, network, and explore mutually beneficial business prospects.