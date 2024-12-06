Netscribes, a global provider of analytics and digital solutions, has acquired Bengaluru-based ﻿AKIRA Insights﻿.

Founded in 2013, Akira specialises in providing data engineering, analytics, and AI/GenAI solutions, catering to Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and Fortune 500 companies.

The acquisition is set to support Netscribes’ efforts to enhance its data engineering, data analytics, and AI/GenAI capabilities, enabling the company to expand its footprint across industries such as retail, healthcare, financial services, and technology.

“Our mission has always been to stay ahead of the curve and help organisations be future-ready, irrespective of the stage they are at in their growth journeys. As growth catalysts, we thrive on understanding data and deriving actionable insights to build strategies–but we do not stop there; we are our clients’ implementation partners as well and provide ongoing support across their diverse insights and innovation needs,” said Sourav Mukherjee, Founder & CEO of Netscribes.

The merged entity is set to scale its operations in Bengaluru over the next year, with plans to hire more talent in roles spanning across operations, pre-sales, and business development roles.

"AI and Analytics are driving the next wave of digital transformation. At Akira Insights, we believe in diving into the heart of business challenges and driving transformation in its truest sense for our clients by combining Data Engineering and Analytics capabilities with our consulting expertise. We are excited to join Netscribes and believe that our people and approach will complement their capabilities and help us scale up our impact across industries,” said Lokesh, Director & Co-founder of Akira Insights.