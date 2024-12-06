OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Pro, a subscription plan priced at $200 per month. The plan gives users access to some of the most advanced AI models and tools to handle demanding tasks.

The plan includes unlimited use of OpenAI o1, the company’s latest model with reasoning capabilities out of preview, and access to o1-mini, GPT-4o, and advanced voice features. Users will also be able to access o1 pro mode, an enhanced version of the o1 model that uses more computing power to “think harder” and provide better answers to complex questions.

Going ahead, the company plans to integrate additional high-performance and computer-intensive productivity features into the Pro plan.

“ChatGPT Pro provides access to a version of our most intelligent model that thinks longer for the most reliable responses. In evaluations from external expert testers, o1 pro mode produces more reliably accurate and comprehensive responses, especially in areas like data science, programming, and case law analysis,” said OpenAI’s blog.

“Compared to both o1 and o1-preview, o1 pro mode performs better on challenging ML benchmarks across math, science, and coding,” it added.

The Sam Altman-led company is awarding 10 grants of ChatGPT Pro to medical researchers working at prominent institutions in the US such as Harvard Medical School, Boston University Chobanian, and Berkeley Lab. The company also plans to expand Pro grants to other regions and areas of research in the future, supporting advancements in critical domains.