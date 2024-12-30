Zepto sees second top-level exit as VP of Central Operations Jitendra Bagga resigns

Jitendra Bagga has stepped down as the vice-president of central operations of ﻿Zepto﻿, after a nine-month tenure, media reports said.

Bagga managed Zepto's warehousing division, including mother hubs (MH) and line haul (LH) projects, amidst an aggressive expansion drive.

The development marks Zepto's second top-level exit in recent months. Earlier in December, chief human resource officer (CHRO) Martin Dinesh Gomez quit the quick commerce company after an 11-month stint.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on the matter.

Before joining Zepto in April 2024, Bagga had over 27 years of supply chain expertise from Raymond and Reliance Retail.

These departures come as Zepto plans to relocate its headquarters and staff from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

Founded in July 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto delivers groceries and essentials within 10 minutes via dark stores. Starting the year with 300 stores, it has expanded to over 750, competing with players like ﻿Swiggy﻿ Instamart, ﻿Blinkit﻿, ﻿Flipkart﻿ Minutes, and Tata ﻿Bigbasket﻿.

Zepto is on track for its planned 2025 IPO and has appointed Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Axis Capital as bankers. As part of its pre-IPO preparations, the company is boosting domestic shareholding while reducing foreign investor stakes, aiming to raise over $500 million through the public offering.

It recently appointed Shashank Shekhar Sharma as CXO for Zepto Café, who will oversee operations, expansion, equipment procurement, quality control, and customer experience.