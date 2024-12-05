Inflection Point Ventures backs Neuranics with $700K for rapid blood testing technology

Neuranics, a Gurugram-based healthcare diagnostics startup, has secured $700,000 in seed funding from Inflection Point Ventures.

The company is making a point-of-care blood analyser that can deliver complete blood count (CBC) results in under 10 minutes using just a finger-prick sample.

Founded in 2021 by Praveen Kumar and Ashutosh Patra, Neuranics aims to transform medical diagnostics by providing rapid, accurate blood analysis without complex equipment or liquid reagents.

“Neuranics is tackling the problem of lengthy and complex blood testing processes with their point-of-care blood analyzer that makes complete blood count diagnosis faster and easier. This significantly improves patient care, especially in urgent cases. IPV believes in the startups innovative technology and envisions a future where the startups bring out more such necessary tools,” Mitesh Shah, Co-founder of IPV, said in a statement.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. enters Indian market through Myntra partnership

Global fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch is set to enter the Indian market through a multi-year franchise partnership with Myntra Jabong.

"With the strength of A&F Co.’s brands today, we are thrilled to partner with Myntra Jabong to more deeply engage with new and existing customers in India. It’s an incredibly dynamic and diverse market, and one where we see tremendous long-term potential as we continue to pursue global brand growth" Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., said.

"In Myntra Jabong, we have found a like-minded partner whose expertise and capabilities will allow us to go to market with these same strategies in India."