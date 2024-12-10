VitusCare on track to achieve Rs 100 Cr ARR by 2026

Gurugram-based ﻿VitusCare﻿ on Tuesday said it is eyeing to achieve an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 100 crore by March 2026 on the back of its expansion plans and growing demand for its renal care services.

To achieve this, the company plans to triple its network of care centers within the next twelve months as it gears up to raise $10 million in an upcoming Series B fundraise, which it expects to close in the next six months.

“Our next challenge is to shift into hyper-growth mode, targeting an enhanced footprint and doubling our monthly dialysis sessions. The upcoming funding round will fuel this ambition and support our plans for international expansion into underserved markets globally. Already a challenger brand in India’s dialysis care sector, this will put us on track to become the third-largest player nationwide by March 2026,” said Prabhat Shrivastava, Founder & CEO of VitusCare, in a statement.

In a conversation with YourStory, Shrivastava said that the company has identified Southeast Asia and Central Asian countries as potential markets for its expansion plans. These countries have reported rising conditions of chronic kidney diseases.

However, the company will be replicating a similar focus area as the one it currently has in India—ensuring access to its services in Tier II, III, and IV towns.

“So, our story will remain the same. How we cater to real Bharat, in the same way our global expansion will also be catering to Tier 2, Tier 3 towns,” Shrivastava said.

A VitusCare dialysis centre

Founded in 2017 by Shrivastava, Saurabh Pokhariyal, and Pankaj Tandon, VitusCare provides affordable dialysis management services to areas that do not have easy access to quality healthcare. It manages in-home dialysis services and has built partnerships with hospitals and nephrologists to provide these services to patients.

“We adopt a hub-and-spoke approach, with large centers in key towns and smaller satellite centers within a 100km radius to serve high-demand pockets. This reduces travel time for patients while balancing operational efficiency,” Shrivastava said.

The company competes with kidney care and dialysis centers startup NephroPlus, Mumbai-based The Renal Project and Delhi-based DCDC. According to Tracxn data, NephroPlus has a 36% market share in the country’s renal care sector followed by DCDC and Vitus Care.

According to a report by market intelligence firm NMSC, the Indian dialysis market size was valued at $560 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $870 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030.

VitusCare last raised $2.7 million in April led by venture capital firm Tomorrow Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investor 1Crowd, alongside support from 3i Partners and a consortium of angel investors.

Its Series A round allowed the company to double its footprint to more than 50 centers in seven months.

“In April 2024, we invested in VitusCare because of its unique approach to delivering high-quality dialysis care in underserved Tier 2, 3, and 4 locations across India, where access to organized providers is scarce. VitusCare’s ability to establish a strong presence in these regions while maintaining an impressive and profitable growth trajectory resonated with our investment philosophy. Their focus on scaling efficiently in challenging markets made them an ideal investment opportunity for us,” said Rahul Saha, Senior Principal at Tomorrow Capital.