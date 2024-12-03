Brands
Flipkart users can now subscribe to The Gameium using SuperCoins

Abha Warrier150 Stories
Flipkart users can now subscribe to The Gameium using SuperCoins

Tuesday December 03, 2024 , 1 min Read

Flipkart customers can now buy subscriptions on the online video game platform The Gameium using the ecommerce player's SuperCoins, the companies said in a statement.

For Flipkart, the tie-up will help strengthen its position in the growing digital gaming space in India while for The Gameium, it will help onboard new users.

The Gameium, powered by Advysors INC, features video games catering to both casual and avid gamers. Flipkart users can now gain access to the games, unlock new levels, upgrade to premium content, and explore the latest releases and exclusive content by redeeming their SuperCoins.

Flipkart’s extensive user base aligns perfectly with our mission of making gaming more accessible. By allowing customers to redeem SuperCoins for The Gameium subscription, we’re not only expanding our platform but also ensuring that gaming enthusiasts across India can experience the thrill of our games with ease,” said  Manpreet Bumrah, founder, Advysors INC.

“Collaborating with The Gameium to bring subscriptions into the fold of our Supercoins loyalty programme will add significant value for our customers by providing them with diversified choices and help them make the most out of their Flipkart loyalty programme,” said Gaurav Arora, Vice President, Payments and SuperCoins, Flipkart.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti