Quick commerce startup Blinkit on Thursday launched a 10-minute Blinkit Ambulance Service in selected areas of Gurugram, as competition tightens in the quick commerce segment.

Currently in its testing phase, customers will be able to book an ambulance through the Blinkit app and the option will show up once the service becomes available in their respective areas.

According to the company, these ambulances will be stocked with essential equipment, emergency medicines, and injections. Each ambulance will be staffed by a paramedic, a duty assistant, and a driver.

“This is our first step in solving the problem of providing reliable ambulance service in our cities. Our aim is to carefully scale this service up and expand to all major cities in the next two years,” said Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO, Blinkit.

The Zomato-owned company competes with listed Swiggy’s Instamart and Zepto in the quick commerce space. These companies have been innovating to stay ahead of the competition. Zepto recently expanded its Zepto Cafe offerings and has launched a separate app customers can use to place food orders.

Blinkit has also launched its 10-minute food delivery platform Bistro in December to compete with Zepto Cafe and Swiggy’s Bolt, both of which deliver food in 10 minutes.

However, Blinkit’s new ambulance service is the first among its peers attempting to capture a share of the emergency medical services segment.

According to the company, the aim of these ambulances is to ensure customers across major cities will eventually have access to reliable ambulance services that will reach their doorstep in less than 10 minutes.