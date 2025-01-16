Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Google joins Maha Kumbh celebration with petal shower on search screen

Google also allows for the animation to be replayed or shared with others via email, Facebook, X, and WhatsApp.

Press Trust of India10090 Stories
Google joins Maha Kumbh celebration with petal shower on search screen

Thursday January 16, 2025 , 2 min Read

﻿Google﻿ is celebrating the ongoing Maha Kumbh with a rose petal animation on its search screen.

If one looks up 'Kumbh', 'Maha Kumbh', 'Kumbh Mela', 'Mahakumbh' or any similar iterations on Google, the screen plays an animation in the background showing a virtual shower of rose petals.

Google also allows for the animation to be replayed or shared with others via email, Facebook, X, and WhatsApp. A third option allows one to dismiss the animation.

"Google search engine uniquely celebrates the commencement of Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj. When you search Maha Kumbh it will shower petals on the screen in honour of Maha Kumbh," stated a message posted on the official X handle of the Maha Kumbh.

Also Read
Swiggy expands into sports as it looks to go beyond food, grocery segments

The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest spiritual gatherings on the planet, is being held on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj.

The mega fair, where millions of pilgrims turn up for a holy dip in the Sangam in their quest for 'Moksha' and to cleanse their sins in the sacred waters, kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

While nearly 5 crore people descended for the Maha Kumbh on the first two days itself, the Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the event, expects a footfall of 40 crore to 45 crore during the entire Mela period.

Edited by Megha Reddy