India’s digital revolution is charging ahead, with the country poised to cross 900 million internet users by 2025.

A significant driver of this expansion is rural India, which is witnessing a growth rate twice that of the urban areas. With 488 million internet users in rural regions—outpacing urban India's 397 million—the next phase of digital consumption is being shaped beyond the metropolitan centres.

According to the latest Internet in India 2024 report by marketing data and analytics company Kantar and the

Internet and Mobile Association of India, the number of active internet users in India has reached 886 million.

Rural internet penetration has soared, thus narrowing the urban-rural divide. The shift is fuelled by improved smartphone affordability, cheaper data plans, and government-led digital initiatives.

The states leading in internet penetration include Kerala (72%), Goa (71%), and Maharashtra (70%), while Bihar (43%), Uttar Pradesh (46%), and Jharkhand (50%) lag behind.

On an average, Indian internet users spend 90 minutes per day online. Social media, OTT video and music streaming, digital payments, and ecommerce remain the dominant activities online. While urban users engage more in financial transactions, rural consumers are more inclined toward entertainment and communication, according to the report.

Notably, 57% of internet users prefer accessing content in Indic languages, signalling a shift away from English-dominated platforms. Voice-based interactions are also on the rise, with 140 million Indians using voice search and AI-powered assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Linear TV is losing ground as 286 million Indians—nearly a quarter of all internet users—now consume content exclusively via digital platforms. The rapid adoption of connected TVs and smart devices is reshaping India's entertainment ecosystem.

Meanwhile, digital commerce continues to evolve. While online shopping remains strong, social media driven ecommerce has slowed, reflecting changing consumer behaviour. Interestingly, cash-on-delivery (COD) is witnessing a resurgence, with 105 million users preferring COD over digital payments—particularly in rural areas and among female users.

Despite the surge in internet adoption, 41% of India’s population—approximately 630 million people—remains offline (non-active internet users). The primary barriers include lack of awareness, affordability, and limited local-language content. While mobile penetration is rising, many users in rural areas still rely on shared devices, highlighting the need for deeper digital inclusion initiatives.