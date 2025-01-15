Rajasthan is rapidly emerging as one of India’s most dynamic startup ecosystems, fueled by a vibrant community of passionate entrepreneurs, visionary innovators, and institutions committed to fostering growth. With its abundant talent and resources, the state has become a powerful launchpad for startups aiming to make a global impact. On the occasion of National Startup Day, iStart and its division centers in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Churu, Bikaner, and Pali are coming together to celebrate the spirit of innovation. On January 16 and 17, 2025, this pioneering initiative by the Department of IT and Communication, Government of Rajasthan, will elevate this momentum with a two-day event designed to ignite creativity, encourage collaboration, and drive the next wave of entrepreneurship.

This National Startup Day celebration will unite a diverse audience of aspiring entrepreneurs, industry leaders, students, and innovators for an action-packed day of inspiration, knowledge-sharing, and networking. The event will offer a unique platform for participants to engage with emerging trends, gain valuable insights, and explore collaborative opportunities that can create meaningful, real-world solutions. iStart continues to lead the way by creating a thriving ecosystem where the future of entrepreneurship is not just envisioned but actively built.

"National Startup Day is a celebration of the creativity and resilience of Rajasthan’s entrepreneurs. At iStart, we take immense pride in being a part of their journeys—helping ideas take shape and building a community that thrives on innovation and collaboration. This event is not just about sharing knowledge; it’s about coming together to inspire and be inspired. We hope to work together for a brighter entrepreneurial future for Rajasthan," said Smt. Archana Singh, Secretary, Department of IT & Communication, Govt. of Rajasthan.

Empowering innovation through iStart

Launched in 2017, iStart is Rajasthan’s flagship initiative aimed at empowering and accelerating startups across the state. With its mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, the program provides a robust support system, including incubation, mentorship, funding, and access to work orders of up to Rs 25 lakh—without the need for a traditional tendering process.

Recognized as one of the largest and most inclusive startup programs in India, iStart operates in every district of Rajasthan and is open to startups from all over the country. The program has seen significant success, with over 5,100 registered startups, including more than 1,700 women-led ventures.

Day 1: Igniting conversations

The event promises a compelling lineup of sessions, ranging from fireside chats to roadshows and roundtable discussions. These sessions will delve into key topics related to the startup journey and emerging technologies shaping the future.

Day 1 will begin with a welcome address and context-setting session by the iStart team, emphasizing the significance of National Startup Day and its role in nurturing a dynamic entrepreneurial culture in the state.

The first panel discussion hosted by YourStory, “Clicks, Cart, Connect: The D2C Playbook for Success”, will explore strategies that drive Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands to success. Industry leaders like Natwar Agrawal, Founder and Director of Bacca Bucci, and Megha Pavan, Founder and CEO of Tru Millets (Arkaa Cluster Private Limited), will share their expertise on customer acquisition, building lasting relationships, and maximizing conversions. The discussion will be moderated by Dhawal Singhal, Program Manager at iStart.

Following this, a roadshow titled “Hero for Startups,” led by Vikash, the Lead Hero for Startups at Hero MotoCorp, will spotlight the company’s initiatives to empower startups and its commitment to driving innovation within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The next fireside chat, “Driving Change Through Next-Gen Technologies”, will explore how cutting-edge technologies are transforming industries. Utkarsh Misra, Head of the Global Innovation Portfolio at Hero MotoCorp, will share insights into leveraging these technologies to accelerate progress, moderated by Rishabh Nag, Founder of Humanli.

Later in the day, three engaging roundtable discussions will take center stage. The first is the session hosted by Rajasthan Centre of Advanced Technology (RCAT), titled Creating Synergy: Exploring RCAT’s Courses to Empower Students. The second, hosted by NVIDIA Technologies, will focus on From Classroom to Screen: Developing AVGC-XR Talent. This session will discuss ways to nurture talent in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR). The last roundtable, Shaping Rajasthan’s Future in AVGC-XR: Opportunities for Industry Collaboration, will be moderated by Nitin Jain of the AVGC-XR Association of Rajasthan, highlighting strategies to position Rajasthan as a leader in this rapidly growing sector.

Throughout the event, participants will have ample opportunities to network with industry leaders, exchanging ideas, forging partnerships, and exploring new avenues for growth and innovation.

Day 2: BuilderX BIP Cohort Launch 2025

Day 2 of the event will be marked by the highly anticipated BuilderX BIP Cohort Launch 2025 in Jaipur. The agenda will begin with a panel discussion titled 'The Future of Startups: Trends to Watch in 2025,' featuring Jitendra Panihar, People, Culture & HR Transformation Leader, and Rahul Jinger, Executive Director of TiE Udaipur. Moderated by the Favcy team, this session will delve into the evolving landscape of startups and emerging opportunities in the ecosystem.

The program will also include a comprehensive presentation on the outcomes and highlights of the Demo Day, showcasing the journeys and achievements of participating founders. Another key session will focus on IntelliDB Enterprise, with a presentation and live demonstration by Jaya, CTO of IntelliDB, highlighting the platform’s capabilities and value to startups.

The event will conclude with the official launch of the BuilderX BIP Cohort 2025, a significant milestone for Rajasthan’s startup ecosystem. This launch symbolizes iStart’s commitment to empowering startups through mentorship, resources, and community support, enabling them to turn their ideas into impactful realities.

Why this event matters

Rajasthan’s startup ecosystem has seen remarkable growth in recent years, with countless entrepreneurs and innovators pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. By hosting this event, iStart Rajasthan aims to celebrate the achievements of the state’s entrepreneurs, showcase their talent, and inspire the next generation to think bigger and bolder. With the support of key industry players, this event is set to be a milestone in Rajasthan’s journey toward becoming a global hub of innovation.

Be part of this transformative day and witness firsthand how Rajasthan is shaping the future of entrepreneurship. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur, a student, or a startup founder, this event will provide a valuable platform for learning, networking, and collaboration.