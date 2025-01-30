Cloud services provider ﻿NxtGen﻿has announced free public access to the DeepSeek AI model to accelerate the adoption of open-source AI solutions among businesses.

This allows enterprises of all sizes to integrate DeepSeek into their operations without incurring licensing fees. By removing cost barriers, NxtGen hopes to democratise access to advanced AI tools and accelerate the adoption of open-source AI solutions among businesses.

DeepSeek 70B has been integrated into the company’s SpeedCloud AI platform, alongside Meta’s Llama 3.3 70B model, enabling users to compare the capabilities of both AI systems firsthand.

"NxtGen is dedicated to advancing the open-source AI ecosystem, and platform agnostic GPU cloud, that offers a choice to our customers. Deepseek, along with Llama models, represents a leap forward, demonstrating how open-source can outperform closed systems. We are excited to empower businesses with tools that foster creativity and adaptability," said A S Rajgopal, CEO at NxtGen.

Notably, the deployment of DeepSeek remains sovereign to India, ensuring that it neither learns from user interactions nor connects to the internet, eliminating data extradition risks.

The newly launched Chinese AI model has provided several businesses with an alternative to proprietary AI models, allowing businesses to bypass vendor lock-in, cut costs, and accelerate development timelines. NxtGen's focus on an open-source AI ecosystem is expected to provide enterprises flexibility and control over their AI applications.

Open-source software is software whose source code is made publicly available under a licence that allows users to view, modify and distribute the software freely. This allows anyone to see how the software works, improve it, and share improvements with others.

Last year, the Bengaluru-based firm signed a $27-million (Rs 225 crore) contract with Peter Thiel and Vinod Khosla-backed Akash Systems, a US-based firm specialising in data centre cooling solutions, to fuel its sustainability initiatives while enhancing its computational efficiency.

Founded by K Bhaskar Varma, A S Rajgopak, V Kannan, and Viral B Thakkar in 2012, NxtGen is a technology services firm that provides datacentre and cloud-based solutions such as AI computing, disaster recovery, and managed security.