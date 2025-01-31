Ola Electric launches Gen 3 electric scooter range under S1 portfolio

﻿Ola Electric﻿ today unveiled its Gen 3 electric scooters in Bengaluru. The S series scooters are priced starting at Rs 79,999 for the S1X and go up to Rs 1,69,999 for its new S1 Pro+.

With a total of eight scooters, the Gen 3 portfolio includes S1X, S1X+S1 Pro and S1 Pro+, and the new and improved range runs on the company’s latest MoveOS 5 operating system.

Flagship Gen 3 S1 Pro+ comes with two battery options—4kWh, and 5.3 kWh with the 4680 Bharat cell. It is priced at Rs 1,54,999 and Rs 1,69,999, respectively. It has a range of 320 km and a dual ABS, windbreakers, a much sturdier grab handle, and brake-by-wire technology.

“No scooter in India has this kind of power, EV or otherwise, this is the most powerful scooter in India,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola Electric.

The Gen 3 S1 Pro, available in 4kWh and 3kWh battery options, is priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,14,999, respectively. The S1 X range is priced at Rs 79,999 for 2kWh, Rs 89,999 for 3kWh, and Rs 99,999 for 4kWh, with S1 X+ available with the 4kWh battery and priced at Rs 1,07,999.

The major changes throughout the generations include a 53% increase in peak power from 8.5 kW motor in Gen 1 to 11kW in Gen 2 to 13 kW motor in Gen 3. It also sees a 10% increase in energy efficiency from 70% in Gen 1 to 76% in Gen 2 to 80% now in Gen 3.

Launching the Gen 3 portfolio, Aggarwal, said that other competitors are still at the Gen 1 level. “We hope that this moves the industry forward and pushes all our competitors to innovate even further for the customer,” he added.

Features of the Gen 3 platform and vehicles

The latest generation comes with a new powertrain, a mid-drive motor with integrated MCU across all products, and is 4% more energy efficient and five times more reliable. While these used to come in multiple boxes earlier, the latest generation has it packaged into a single powertrain box. This reduces the weight as well as the number of cables, the founder said at the launch event.

With belt drives being one of the biggest service complaints saying the belt used to break, the EV maker decided to move to chain drive for all products. These last twice as long and provide better acceleration.

While chains are typically associated with more noise, Aggarwal added that the team has reduced it to about the same as the belt drive.

Gen 3 also introduces a single integrated electronics board. While Gen 2, had three boards in the head unit to deliver all the functionality and the features, said Aggarwal. The reduced number of parts has contributed to reduced cost.

“Gen 3 is cheaper for us to produce than Gen 1,” remarked the founder. “We think technology makes things more expensive. But technology is all about making things cheaper, it is all about making things accessible,” he added.

Safety measures

Gen 3 also incorporates Brake-by-Wire technology with a patented brake sensor.

When the rider brakes, the sensor identifies not only the braking pattern of the rider but also the urgency of braking. Hence, the scooter can introduce electronic braking along with mechanical braking, the company said.

This reduces the brake pad wear since users would rely on the electronic braking more than mechanical braking.

Additionally, the kinetic energy released converts into electricity through a heater and charges the batter, providing 15% more range.

The latest launch also has an automatic brake system (ABS) in the front wheel which detects the possibility of any slippage in wet road conditions and modulates the braking force to prevent locking, the company added.

Aggarwal said that every vehicle in the S1 portfolio gets at least one ABS, with some vehicles getting two.

Commenting on the service and maintenance issues, Aggarwal said that the “issues have been completely solved” and it has contributed to the bounce back of its market share.

The EV maker plans to launch its RoadsterX on 5 February.

(Disclaimer: Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, is an independent director in Ola Electric)