PB Fintech Ltd., the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, reported a sharp rise in third-quarter fiscal 2025 net profit, driven by stronger revenue growth and cost management.

The company’s profit surged 92.2% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 71.54 crore in Q3 FY25, up from Rs 37.23 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit jumped 40.3% from Rs 50.98 crore in Q2 FY25, marking its highest quarterly profit in at least five quarters.

Revenue from operations climbed 48.3% YoY to Rs 1,291.62 crore, reflecting sustained demand for online insurance and lending products. Quarterly revenue also rose 10.7% from Rs 1,167.23 crore in Q2 FY25, signaling accelerating momentum.

Total expenses rose 41.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,306.82 crore but increased at a slower pace than revenue, supporting margin expansion. Sequentially, costs climbed 7.7%, mainly driven by marketing expenses.

Advertising and promotion expenses jumped 34.7% year-on-year to Rs 289.46 crore. However, employee benefit expenses, a major cost component, rose just 22.5% year-on-year to Rs 487.43 crore, and notably declined 4% sequentially.

PB Fintech’s total insurance premium stood at Rs 6,135 crore, marking a 44% year-on-year growth, led by 47% growth in new health and life insurance premiums.

The company’s renewal/trail revenue achieved an annualised run rate of Rs 665 crore, up 46% from the previous year, bolstering long-term profit growth.

Despite an 18% year-on-year decline in credit revenue due to an industry slowdown, the secured lending business, which began in Q2 FY25 reported Rs 2,570 crore in secured loan disbursals and Rs 24 crore in revenue from this segment in Q3.

The total credit disbursal annualized run rate (ARR) now stands at Rs 21,700 crore, with about 5 lakh credit cards issued to date.

PB Fintech’s UAE insurance business grew 58% year-on-year, aligning its product mix increasingly toward health and life insurance, similar to its India business.

Meanwhile, the company continues to address regulatory challenges. PB Fintech’s subsidiary, Paisabazaar, was subject to GST and income tax investigations, including a search and survey by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence and the Income Tax Department. Management has stated that these matters are not expected to have a material impact on its operations.