Exclusive: SuperOps ropes in former Freshworks exec Javeeth Ahamed as VP of Sales

AI SaaS IT management platform SuperOps has appointed former ﻿Freshworks﻿ executive Javeeth Ahamed as vice president of sales.

Javeeth previously served as senior sales director at Freshworks for over nine years, where he led SMB and commercial upmarket initiatives, led international teams, collaborated with partners, and contributed to the company’s transition from a startup to a post-IPO global player.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Javeeth to SuperOps. His experience in scaling high-performing sales organisations, from the startup phase to that of an industry leader, will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for SuperOps. His people-first approach and his knack for innovation align perfectly with our vision of disrupting the IT and Managed Service Provider (MSP) landscape,” said Arvind Parthiban, Co-founder and CEO of SuperOps, in a statement.

“I am confident that under his sales leadership, SuperOps will not only expand its global footprint but also empower more IT service providers to achieve unprecedented success,” he added.

Prior to joining Freshworks, Javeeth spent five years with the Tata Group, managing field sales.

Founded in 2020 by Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam, SuperOps is an AI SaaS startup that offers a unified PSA-RMM platform to simplify the IT management process and workflow of managed service providers (MSPs).

Backed by marquee investors including ﻿March Capital﻿, ﻿Addition﻿, Z47, ﻿Elevation Capital﻿, and ﻿Tanglin Venture Partners﻿, the company provides an AI-powered IT management solution that unifies IT service management functions such as remote monitoring, automation, helpdesk, and ticketing.

Currently, the firm has several global IT service providers utilising the platform across 104 countries to simplify operations and support their business growth.

"I have long admired SuperOps' disruptive force in the managed services software market. Their platform-driven approach is truly innovative and addresses a critical need within the industry. I am impressed by their commitment to product excellence, their people-first culture, and their rapid trajectory of growth. I am thrilled to join this exceptional team, contribute to their continued success, and be a part of SuperOps’ incredible growth journey,” said Javeeth.

In 2023, the company secured $12.4 million in a Series B funding round led by Addition and March Capital, with participation from Matrix Partners India, bringing its total funding to $29.4 million.