AI-powered SaaS platform SuperOps.ai secures $12.4M in Series B funding

AI-powered IT management SaaS platform ﻿SuperOps.ai﻿ has raised $12.4 million in Series B funding. The round was led by ﻿Addition﻿ and ﻿March Capital﻿, along with participation from ﻿Matrix Partners India﻿.

With the recent funding, the total investment into the startup totals $29.4 million.

Founded in 2020 by Arvind Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam, SuperOps.ai is a unified PSA-RMM platform which aims to simplify the IT management process and workflow of Managed Service Providers (MSPs). It enables them to move away from fragmented tools by combining the capabilities of remote monitoring and management of client assets with professional services automation functionalities. This includes service desk, cash flow management, reporting, and client management.

To further expand its offering to MSPs, the AI-powered platform has launched advanced network monitoring capabilities as part of its unified platform to streamline services without onboarding additional tools.

“The IT support landscape has been rapidly evolving and MSPs need to keep up to navigate this fast-changing world. Traditionally, MSPs relied on a mix of tools that resulted in high costs and a lack of visibility. Now, with SuperOps.ai, they can move from outdated point products to a unified platform that is built specifically with their needs in mind,” said Arvind Parthiban, Co-founder and CEO of SuperOps.ai, in a statement.

The founder added that the company’s goal was to develop the platform further to support MSP ambitions that take on increasingly complex IT challenges.

“We are excited to partner with Arvind and the team at SuperOps as they empower the MSP market with their secure, cloud and AI native platform for PSA, RMM, and IT documentation. As the team showcases strong domain experience and a customer-first approach, we believe they will drive innovation in the MSP market,” said Ravi Rajamony, Vice President at March Capital.

To prioritise investments and expansion in the US, the company recently appointed Juan Fernandez as Channel Chief to lead efforts to build value for MSPs.

The $280-billion MSP industry is dominated by small- and medium-sized businesses, which have struggled with tools that have not seen any innovation for years. SuperOps.ai plans to increase its investments in further enhancing its AI capabilities with the latest funds.

In the past year, the company claims to have recorded 300% customer growth.

SuperOps is additionally scaling partnerships with vendors in areas including cybersecurity, payments and data backup to ensure technology support to MSPs. The company will also be investing in community-led initiatives aimed at helping MSPs in areas beyond technology.