Over 100 students to launch 20 D2C startups in India: Tetr B-school

Tetr College of Business said over 100 students from across 45 countries are looking at India to launch 20 D2C ventures over the next six months.

Students from countries like the US, the UK, the UAE, Germany, Japan, and more are innovating in categories of cosmetics, confectionery and healthy snacks, sports equipment, apparel and clothing, fitness products, and beverages.

These students will also receive mentorship from Priyanka Gill, Venture Partner at Kalaari Capital and Founder of POPxo/MyGlamm, and Arjun Vaidya, Venture Lead at Verlinvest, to help students navigate brand building, go-to-market strategies, and venture fundraising.

Also Read Scale or sale: D2C brands feel the FMCG pull as consolidation in the sector grows

Along with this, students studying at the institution were also a part of D2C Founder Connect, which brought in 23 D2C founders from brands like Perfora, Keventers, PeeSafe, Lenskart, and ClearDekho to the campus.

In a dynamic speed networking format, students collaborated with D2C founders to brainstorm product ideas, discuss marketing strategies, and explore scaling solutions.

A student, Andrea Chapman from the US, said, “India feels like the perfect testing ground. There is a huge appetite for new products, and learning directly from the people who’ve already built and scaled brands here gives us an incredible advantage."

Chapman is all set to launch ServeClub with fie other batchmates from the US, Germany, India, and Cuba to cater to the growing pickleball community in the country.

In their first semester in Dubai, students participated in GITEX Global 2024, visited Emirates' Ebdaa initiative, and explored the Gold Souk market. They also launched several dropshipping businesses across markets and categories, earning $138,000 in revenue in four months.