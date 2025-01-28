Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Over 100 students to launch 20 D2C startups in India: Tetr B-school

Students from Tetr College of Business will also receive mentorship from Priyanka Gill, Venture Partner at Kalaari Capital and Founder of POPxo/MyGlamm, and Arjun Vaidya, Venture Lead at Verlinvest.

Akshita Toshniwal393 Stories
Over 100 students to launch 20 D2C startups in India: Tetr B-school

Tuesday January 28, 2025 , 2 min Read

Tetr College of Business said over 100 students from across 45 countries are looking at India to launch 20 D2C ventures over the next six months.

Students from countries like the US, the UK, the UAE, Germany, Japan, and more are innovating in categories of cosmetics, confectionery and healthy snacks, sports equipment, apparel and clothing, fitness products, and beverages.

These students will also receive mentorship from Priyanka Gill, Venture Partner at Kalaari Capital and Founder of POPxo/MyGlamm, and Arjun Vaidya, Venture Lead at Verlinvest, to help students navigate brand building, go-to-market strategies, and venture fundraising.

Also Read
Scale or sale: D2C brands feel the FMCG pull as consolidation in the sector grows

Along with this, students studying at the institution were also a part of D2C Founder Connect, which brought in 23 D2C founders from brands like Perfora, Keventers, PeeSafe, Lenskart, and ClearDekho to the campus.

In a dynamic speed networking format, students collaborated with D2C founders to brainstorm product ideas, discuss marketing strategies, and explore scaling solutions.

A student, Andrea Chapman from the US, said, “India feels like the perfect testing ground. There is a huge appetite for new products, and learning directly from the people who’ve already built and scaled brands here gives us an incredible advantage."

Chapman is all set to launch ServeClub with fie other batchmates from the US, Germany, India, and Cuba to cater to the growing pickleball community in the country.

In their first semester in Dubai, students participated in GITEX Global 2024, visited Emirates' Ebdaa initiative, and explored the Gold Souk market. They also launched several dropshipping businesses across markets and categories, earning $138,000 in revenue in four months.

Edited by Kanishk Singh