During his two-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who attended the meeting with his children. PM Modi expressed his pleasure in meeting Musk’s family and engaging in a conversation that spanned multiple topics. For those unaware, Musk is a father of ten, and this interaction highlighted a personal touch amidst discussions of innovation and progress.

As a goodwill gesture, PM Modi presented three iconic Indian books to Musk’s children: The Crescent Moon by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Panchatantra by Pandit Vishnu Sharma. These literary gifts offer Musk’s children a glimpse into India’s rich cultural heritage, emphasising timeless storytelling, moral lessons, and the essence of Indian literature.

Let’s take a closer look at these books and why they are significant.

Books presented by PM Modi to Elon Musk's children

1. The Crescent Moon – A child’s perspective through poetry

Written by Rabindranath Tagore, The Crescent Moon is a mesmerising collection of poems that delve into the world through the eyes of a child. These simple yet profound poems encourage imagination, curiosity, and a deep appreciation for nature. The collection beautifully captures childhood innocence while offering glimpses into Indian poetic traditions. The book also explores the moon’s phases, a natural wonder that has fascinated young minds for generations.

Tagore’s lyrical storytelling has always transcended boundaries, and through this book, Musk’s children get to experience India’s literary brilliance in a way that resonates with young readers worldwide.

2. The Great RK Narayan Collection – A window into the Indian life

R.K. Narayan remains one of India’s most revered authors, celebrated for his simple yet deeply insightful storytelling. His stories are timeless, offering valuable life lessons wrapped in relatable narratives. Among his most beloved works are:

Swami and Friends – A nostalgic tale of childhood friendships and adventures set in the fictional town of Malgudi.

The Bachelor of Arts – A coming-of-age novel that inspires young readers to chase their dreams.

The English Teacher and The Vendor of Sweets – Stories that explore emotions, relationships, and self-discovery.

His famous collection Malgudi Days was even adapted into a television series, evoking nostalgia among those who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s. Through Narayan’s works, Musk’s children will get a heartwarming introduction to India’s traditions, values, and everyday life.

3. Panchatantra – Timeless moral lessons for every generation

No Indian childhood is complete without Panchatantra, a collection of ancient fables that have been passed down for generations. Written by Pandit Vishnu Sharma, these stories use animal characters to impart essential life lessons. Themes of wisdom, friendship, honesty, and the consequences of one's actions are seamlessly woven into engaging narratives.

The fables remain relevant even today, serving as both an entertaining read and a guide to ethical living. With Panchatantra, Musk’s children receive a literary treasure that blends storytelling with practical wisdom in an engaging way.

A cultural bridge through literature

By gifting these books, PM Modi not only shared a piece of India’s storytelling heritage but also introduced Musk’s children to the country’s cultural depth and literary excellence. These books offer a meaningful and engaging way for them to experience India’s moral teachings and artistic legacy.

In a world driven by technology and innovation, literature remains a powerful tool to connect across cultures. Through these timeless works, Musk’s children can explore India’s storytelling tradition, fostering a deeper appreciation for the country’s rich history and values.