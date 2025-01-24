Edtech firm ﻿upGrad﻿ on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to build an artificial intelligence (AI) talent pool for global job opportunities and boost employment across the state.

The initiative will establish upGrad Institute of AI Excellence centres across Maharashtra with an initial outlay of Rs 2,150 crore, aiming to train over one million students in AI and emerging technologies.

As part of the initiative, upGrad-supported ATLAS SkillTech University will develop hybrid programmes in design, digital transformation, technology, AI, and gaming under the Maharashtra State University of Eminence initiative. Additionally, urban universities and campus hubs will be established in collaboration with three global universities as part of the 'Educity' initiative.

The initiative will also empower 250,000 rural youth by addressing talent gaps, training professionals, and fostering rural entrepreneurs in the not-for-profit sector to support socio-economic development across the state.

The MoU was signed on Thursday in Davos in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and upGrad Co-founder and Chairperson Ronnie Screwvala.

“It’s exciting to see the Government of Maharashtra taking concrete steps in enabling our talent with sharp resources they need to springboard onto the growth podium,” Screwvala said.

He added, “There’s a very strong urban learning infrastructure that our State has, and taking it to rural, will only accelerate our commitment to producing the largest AI-ready talent for the world and for careers of tomorrow.”

In October, upGrad committed a Rs 200 crore scholarship pool to train around one lakh learners this fiscal year, aiming to enhance talent mobility while supporting the Prime Minister Internship Scheme announced in the Union Budget 2024-25.

During a fireside chat at the 15th edition of YourStory’s annual startup-tech summit TechSparks Bengaluru in September, Screwvala had emphasised the importance of learning and skilling in India.