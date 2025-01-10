Zepto Café hits 50,000 daily orders within four weeks of app launch: CEO Aadit Palicha

Quick commerce major Zepto’s 10-minute food delivery service, Zepto Café, has surpassed 50,000 daily orders just four weeks after the launch of its dedicated app, according to CEO Aadit Palicha.

“In December, I posted that we launched a new app for Zepto Café (food delivered in 10 minutes), which was doing 30K orders/day. Just 4 weeks later, we have crossed 50K orders/day - that's 60% month-on-month growth 🤯,” Palicha wrote in a post on social media platform X.

In December, I posted that we launched a new app for Zepto Café (food delivered in 10 minutes), which was doing 30K orders/day.



Just 4 weeks later, we have crossed 50K orders/day - that's 60% month-on-month growth 🤯.



It feels like Zepto is just getting started 🚀 pic.twitter.com/f1owAK2WoV — Aadit Palicha (@aadit_palicha) January 10, 2025

Zepto Café, originally part of Zepto’s quick commerce app, was recently launched as a standalone app to capitalise on the growing demand for 10-minute food delivery. The move came amid growing competition from players like Swiggy, Zomato, magicpin, Ola Dash, BigBasket, and the new entrant, Swish.

On Tuesday, Zomato introduced 15-minute food delivery services in select pin codes, following its earlier launch of Bistro by Blinkit as part of its foray into this segment. The competition intensified further on Wednesday with Swiggy bringing Snacc, a new 15-minute food delivery app, while it continues to run its private label Swiggy Café and Swiggy Bolt, its own 10-minute food delivery service.

Zepto, however, is hoping to leverage the success of Zepto Café to make a significant push into the broader food delivery market, which remains largely dominated by Zomato and Swiggy. To strengthen its leadership in this space, the company recently elevated Shashank Shekhar Sharma to CXO for Zepto Café.