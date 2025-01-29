Zomato is set to launch pilots for its 10-minute food delivery programme under the name 'Quick' in the NCR region next week, according to sources.

"Zomato has reached out to restaurant partners to initiate its 10-minute food delivery program, Quick starting with restaurant with consistent ratings across hygiene, kitchen prep time and quality," Kawaljeet Singh, CEO and Co-founder of Harsukh Foods which operates over 50 restaurant outlets in NCR-region told Yourstory.

Another founder in the F&B space said that the Deepinder Goyal-led company sent emails to restaurant partners to deliver select dishes from their menu under the new programme. YourStory has reviewed the mail.

Zomato declined to comment on the queries shared by Yourstory and instead reiterated its plans from the third-quarter shareholder letter. Last week, Zomato said its 10-minute delivery feature would be enabled by curated items from the menu of restaurant partners and through a dedicated delivery fleet.

Quick will compete with Swiggy's food delivery model Bolt, which has seen a spurt in popularity accounting for 5% of the platform's orders as per Swiggy's September quarter earnings.

​"Bolt is a very high-focus programme for Swiggy so they give a lot of visibility and entry points for Bolt brands. The “Bolt” nugget is visible on the landing page as well as on the top of their “Food” page. These things activate multiple entry points for brands leading to an increase in top of the funnel, impressions and menu opens. Restaurants are pushing for higher menu penetration of Bolt items so that they don’t lose on these entry points," said Karan Tanna, Founder & CEO of Ghost Kitchens, which runs brands like Starboy Pizzas and Speak Burgers.

"While it is still early days and January is a slow month for the industry, there has been no incremental growth in restaurant's business with the 10-minute food delivery service. The same customer is now ordering through Bolt and others," noted Singh.

The 10-minute food delivery space has new and incumbent players. Zepto Cafe, an early player in the segment, has already established itself as a standalone offering out of the company's quick commerce ecosystem. Within a month of launch, the offering was completing over 50,000 orders a day, CEO Aadit Palicha shared in a post on X in January.

Upcoming startups like Accel-backed Swish and NCR-based Zing are also targeting the 10-minute cloud kitchen delivery model. Quick commerce players like BB Now and Zomato's Blinkit, under Bistro are also looking to scale 10-minute food delivery under private label. Earlier this month, Swiggy also launched a separate app under the name Snacc to offer 10-minute food options under its private label.

Foodtech startups launching private labels has upset the National Restaurants Association of India as it sees the move as an invasion of its turf.