Bridgetown Research raises $19M from Lightspeed and Accel

AI decision science startup Bridgetown Research has secured $19 million in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed and Accel, with participation from a leading research university.

Bridgetown will use the fresh capital to further train its AI agents, broadening their analytical capabilities across multiple domains and strengthening industry partnerships to enhance access to domain-specific intelligence.

Founded by Harsh Sahai, who previously led machine learning teams at Amazon and served at McKinsey & Co., Bridgetown Research brings together a founding team of former professionals from McKinsey, Bain, Amazon, and other tech startups.

The Seattle-based firm’s AI agents autonomously execute research tasks, with its voice bot solution standing out as a key product. These bots actively recruit and interview industry experts to gather primary data, which is then merged with alternative data from Bridgetown’s partners.

"We are excited to be a catalyst for change. We are working with multiple private equity firms, management consulting firms, and corporate teams to help make strategic decisions better and faster. This in turn is driving up demand for advisory and information services downstream. We enable $10+ of advisory and information services revenue for every $1 we make. Together with leading institutions, we're building something bigger than ourselves—an ecosystem where everyone thrives," said Harsh Sahai, CEO & founder of Bridgetown Research.

While many AI solutions rely on Large Language Models (LLMs) to search and summarise information, real-world business decisions demand more than a synthesis of publicly available data. They require proprietary inputs such as expert interviews, customer surveys, and structured frameworks—what Sahai calls “ontologies”.

“AI is causing widespread disruptions across many enterprise functions, and Bridgetown Research is riding that wave by assisting executives in making important strategic decisions,” said Anagh Prasad, Investor at Accel.

While the firm initially focused on private equity deal screening diligence, several top-tier PE & VC firms already use the platform for deal screening and commercial diligence, the company said in a statement.

Bridgetown enabled these firms to screen their deal pipeline faster, reducing initial analysis time from weeks to just 24 hours – allowing teams to shift focus from research and analysis to decision-making. Additionally, for other clients, Bridgetown claims to have facilitated voice of customer conversations at scale, covering hundreds of respondents in parallel.

“Companies are built on the quality of strategic decisions, and the research and analysis behind it. Bridgetown Research enables the smartest executives and investors to make these decisions with an order of magnitude more information, and at a pace that was earlier impossible," Ishaan Preet Singh, Investor at Lightspeed added.