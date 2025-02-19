FalconX’s Global Immersion Program aims to propel B2B startups into the big league

Scaling a B2B startup involves multiple considerations and challenges: product-market fit, customer retention, new marketing strategies, inconsistent revenue flows, siloed sales and marketing efforts, complicated tech stacks, and a lack of clear and measurable growth can undermine the most ambitious plans. How can B2B startups achieve sustainable and successful growth?

Enter Silicon Valley-based accelerator FalconX, which aims to propel B2B startups to new heights on a global scale through its Global Immersion Program (GIP).

The Global Immersion Program, which is gearing up for its fourth cohort, is a program to help early-stage B2B startups enter and scale in the US market. It empowers entrepreneurs to approach the market with confidence and clarity by seamlessly blending Silicon Valley expertise with a global perspective, offering strong community support, and providing strategic enterprise partnerships.

Focused on ‘empowering innovators and catalysing digital transformation’, FalconX has served as the driving force behind the global innovation ecosystem, fostering growth for startups and enterprise partners alike.

Driven by the vision of an interconnected global innovation ecosystem built from promising startups across the globe, it is currently focusing on three pivotal areas: empowering B2B startups globally, enterprise partnerships for innovation, and an early-stage venture fund.

FalconX was founded by seasoned leaders and entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley and is supported by a large network of mentors and advisors. Murali Chirala, co-founder and Managing Partner, said “during the early days of FalconX, we recognized and leveraged corporate interest to connect them with global innovation through curated access to Startups”. “Making potential customer introductions gave the Indian B2B startups a faster path to establishing a product market fit and a GTM strategy that allowed them to expand their presence in the US with confidence” he said."

What to expect from the program?

The first step to growing a B2B startup is a clear plan. Decision-makers have to maintain a fine balance between increasing demand, maintaining quality and managing costs, all while considering suitable technological solutions, enforcing efficient processes and workflows, and putting the right talent and resources in place. This can be difficult to manage, especially for new or inexperienced B2B founders. Recognising this, FalconX equips them with the essential tools, resources, and mentorship to navigate the bustling B2B business landscape.

BV Jagadeesh, Partner, FalconX, says FalconX is quickly becoming a leading platform offering comprehensive solutions for entrepreneurs, particularly those looking to expand into global markets with Silicon Valley as their anchor.

“Our flagship Global Immersion Program creates an engaging, hands-on environment where entrepreneurs can learn from experienced business leaders who bring both their successes and challenges. The highlight is the grand finale where entrepreneurs have the chance to share their stories in front of over 100 entrepreneurs, VCs, and C-level executives based in the Valley,” he says.

The program’s range of exclusive opportunities includes Technology Day, where founders can connect with 100+ VCs and C-suite executives, and a 2-week immersive experience in Silicon Valley for in-person learning, networking and investment opportunities.

Previous cohorts of the GIP have been held in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Each cohort was deliberately kept small, in order to provide more personalised attention throughout the program. Each instalment has seen between 9-15 startups, across various industries and sectors. As many as 75% of GIP startups have already raised additional funding, with $40 million raised in total.

One of the standouts in Cohort 1 was spacetech startup GalaxyEye Space, founded in 2021 by five IIT-Madras graduates. The company raised $3.5 million in seed funding, $8.5 million in Series A (with participation from Infosys) in 2024, and plans to launch its first satellite ‘Drishti’ in 2025.

GIP alumni across all cohorts have shown impressive traction. SecurelyShare from the first cohort was acquired by Zscaler. Atai - a startup from the second cohort that automates global supply chain operations by leveraging AI - received a nine-figure exit offer, while HRtech startup Skillfully, from the third cohort, received $2.5 million in seed funding.

Chaitanya NK, Co-founder and CEO, Constructn, shared his thoughts about the program, saying “the 1:1 mentor sessions with the Global Immersion Program have greatly fueled our startup’s growth and my personal development as an entrepreneur. Unlike typical accelerator programs, this one is noticeably hands-on, with humble mentors and organizers. I’ve now transitioned into a startup member of the FalconX community”.

Are you ready for the fourth cohort?

The fourth cohort of the GIP, a six-week accelerator program, is around the corner. It begins on May 19, 2025, and culminates with a demo day, where selected founders can pitch their startups to an audience of 100 VCs and corporate executives.

The curriculum is tailored to help startups take a global leap, while scaling efficiently. The program will feature exclusive mentorship from industry experts as well as successful entrepreneurs. Select startups will receive up to $125,000 in investment from FalconX. Founders will also gain access to an exclusive network of venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and industry veterans.

The selection criteria for this cohort include:

Stage: Pre-seed

Sector: Enterprise technology (B2B)

Geography: Global

Sree Menon, Partner, FalconX, says startups thrive on speed, innovation, and the right network. She believes GIP 4.0 is the ultimate launchpad—offering seed funding, direct access to top VCs, corporate partners, and mentors in Silicon Valley. “But it doesn’t stop there. Even after the program, we continue to nurture founders with ongoing support, connections, and opportunities to scale globally and drive real impact,” Menon says.

Click Here to learn more about the program.