SheSparks 2025 is set to be a groundbreaking celebration of women changemakers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders shaping the future. With an agenda packed with powerful keynotes, engaging fireside chats, insightful panel discussions, and transformative masterclasses, this year’s edition promises to inspire, educate, and connect women across industries.

The event is scheduled for March 21, 2025 at The Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru.

Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect.

Kickstarting the day with visionary women founders

The day opens with an electrifying keynote, Ladies Who Launch: Women Founders Shaping the Future, featuring Chetna Gala Sinha, Founder & Chairperson of Mann Deshi Bank and Foundation. She will share stories of resilience and success, setting the tone for a day filled with entrepreneurial inspiration.

Fireside chats that redefine success

Expect candid conversations with trailblazers who have carved unique paths in their fields:

Doodling My Way to the Bank: Alicia Souza, founder of aliciasouza.com, sits down with Rekha Balakrishnan to discuss turning passion into a profitable business while staying true to oneself.

A Leader’s Canvas: Chandrika Deb, Canva India’s Country Manager, joins Sangeeta Bavi to discuss building the brand from the ground up and leveraging tech for global expansion.

Redefining Real Estate: Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder of IndiQube, shares her journey of breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Overcoming Barriers in Governance: Dr Ekroop Caur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, discusses navigating leadership in governance with Shradha Sharma, CEO of YourStory.

Harnessing AI and innovation for business growth

In today’s digital era, staying ahead of the tech curve is critical. Google Cloud’s Teena Bhasin will deliver a must-attend keynote, AI & Innovation: The Founder’s Advantage, offering insights into leveraging AI, cloud computing, and data analytics to build future-ready businesses.

Empowering women in tech, finance, and digital influence

Building a Supportive Ecosystem for Women in Tech: Experts from Schneider Electric, Avtar Group, MiQ Digital, and YourStory discuss creating mentorship, funding, and leadership opportunities in technology.

Women Monetising Their Voice & Influence Online: Influencers and content strategists dive into leveraging digital platforms to build personal brands, financial independence, and community impact.

Superwomen in Supercomputing: AI and tech leaders from OpenText, Intel, IBM, and Adobe showcase groundbreaking advancements led by women in AI and machine learning.

TransformHers Talks: stories of courage and change

From Rejection to Revolution: Transgender activist Dr Akkai Padmashali shares her journey and the importance of allyship in gender justice.

Dancing Through Barriers: Priyanka K Mohan takes us into the world of Yakshagana, an art form she’s championing globally against gender norms.

A Lifetime in Advocacy: Dr Ranjana Kumari reflects on decades of fighting for women’s rights and what’s next in gender advocacy.

Masterclasses for leadership, negotiation, and wealth creation

The Leader Playbook: Learn key skills in negotiation, decision-making, and leadership.

Money Mastery: A Woman’s Guide to Wealth, Freedom & Success: Priya Sunder provides essential financial strategies for women to build wealth and security.

Bridging Gaps in health, innovation, and gender equity

Women’s Health, Women’s Voices: A panel of healthcare founders and advocates explore equitable healthcare access and policy shifts.

Innovating for Impact: Bayer’s Rachana Panda discusses bridging gender gaps in health, nutrition, and livelihoods with Shradha Sharma.

Celebrating women leaders with the She Leads Change Awards

The day will conclude with the Future Shapers: She Leads Change Awards 2025, honouring exceptional women who are breaking barriers and driving innovation across industries.

Why you can’t miss SheSparks 2025

Whether you are an entrepreneur, executive, technologist, creative, or a changemaker, SheSparks 2025 offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn from and network with some of the most inspiring women leaders of our time.

