Grok 3 by xAI: The next in AI revolution from Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s xAI has just dropped a bombshell on the tech world with the release of Grok 3. Musk, never one to shy away from bold claims, has called it “scary smart,” teasing what artificial intelligence model can do.

But here’s the million-dollar question: Is Grok 3 the revolutionary leap forward it’s being hyped up to be, or is it simply another player in the high-stakes AI arms race? Let's explore the Elon's latest offering!

Grok 3: The best of all AI?

xAI claims their new AI, Grok 3, is a major leap forward, potentially outperforming even the best AI models from companies like OpenAI and DeepSeek. While we need to see more proof, early signs are promising.

Think of it like this: Grok 2 was already pretty good, but Grok 3 is supposedly ten times better! It's showing off its skills in tough areas like science, coding, and math. For example, it did well on a challenging math test called the AIME 2025, beating top competitors like GPT-4 Turbo Mini and Gemini 2 Flash.

So what's the secret to Grok 3's potential success? A super powerful computer! It was trained on the "Colossus" supercomputer, which uses a massive 100,000 graphics cards (GPUs).

Training an AI like this takes a lot of computing power – Grok 3 used the equivalent of 200 million hours of GPU time! This huge amount of computing power likely played a big part in making Grok 3 so advanced.

DeepSearch and truth-seeking

Grok 3 isn't just about raw power; it also comes with "DeepSearch," a supercharged search engine. It is like a search engine that understands what you're looking for, instead of just matching keywords.

xAI calls it "reasoning-based," which means it tries to understand the context of your search and give you more relevant results. This could be a game-changer for research, brainstorming, and analysing data.

Elon Musk has also made it clear that Grok 3 is built to be as "truth-seeking" as possible, even if that means challenging popular opinions or political correctness. The idea is that Grok 3 should learn from its mistakes and be logically consistent.

This focus on truth is a big deal, but we'll need to see how it works in practice and how they deal with the fact that any AI's training data can have hidden biases.

xAI's next big moves

Now here's the good news- Grok 3 is being rolled out to paying subscribers on X (formerly Twitter). This shows that xAI is serious about making Grok 3 a big part of the X experience. They also introduced a smaller, faster version called "Grok 3 mini" for even more uses.

While voice mode is taking a little longer than expected, early reviews of Grok 3 have been impressive which suggests it could be a major player. The money side of things is also interesting.

Rumours say xAI is trying to raise $10 billion, which could make the company worth a whopping $75 billion! There's also talk of a $5 billion deal with Dell for servers packed with powerful Nvidia chips.

The takeaway

Grok 3, xAI's latest AI, is making waves with claims of exceptional performance. Early results suggest it excels in complex reasoning, outperforming some top models in certain tests. Moreover, features like DeepSearch, its reasoning-based search engine, adds another layer of intrigue. While the hype is real, carefully evaluating its long-term performance and potential biases is essential. So, will Grok 3 truly revolutionise AI, or is it another impressive step forward? Only time will tell!