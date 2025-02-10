The startup ecosystem is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and staying ahead requires access to the right mentors, investors, and industry leaders. Enter IIT Madras’ E-Summit Startup Conclave—a dynamic platform designed to help emerging entrepreneurs scale their ventures and transform bold ideas into market-leading innovations.

Why Attend the Startup Conclave?

More than just another networking event, the Startup Conclave at IIT Madras is a high-impact experience that brings together visionaries, investors, and changemakers. Whether you're at the ideation stage or ready to scale your business, this conclave provides essential insights, guidance, and strategic partnerships to propel your startup forward.

What’s in Store at the E-Summit?

The IIT Madras E-Summit is one of India’s most anticipated startup gatherings, fostering innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship. Attendees can expect an immersive lineup of events, including:

Engaging Panel Discussions & Fireside Chats

Learn from industry trailblazers as they share their startup journeys, the latest tech trends, and strategies to navigate challenges in a competitive market.

Interactive Workshops

Hone your skills in pitching, fundraising, scaling operations, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive business growth.

Investor Interactions

Meet top venture capitalists and angel investors, pitch your ideas, receive valuable feedback, and explore funding opportunities.

High-Impact Networking

Build meaningful connections with fellow entrepreneurs, mentors, and corporate leaders to foster collaborations that drive long-term success.

Key Events at the Startup Conclave

This year’s conclave is packed with specialised events that cater to every aspect of the startup journey:

Elevate: The Shark Tank of IIT Madras

A pan-India startup pitch competition where 800+ startups battle for a cash prize of ₹3 lakh and an opportunity for investment from leading VC firms and angel investors.

Investinder: Investor-Startup Matchmaking

A one-on-one investor forum connecting promising startups with potential investors. Get expert feedback and unlock funding opportunities.

Startup Expo: Showcase Your Innovation

A live exhibition platform where startups present groundbreaking products, services, and technologies to a diverse audience of investors, corporates, and media.

Pitch Fest: The Ultimate Funding Battlefield

Selected startups will pitch their ideas to a panel of seasoned investors and industry experts, opening doors to funding, mentorship, and strategic partnerships.

InternFair: Hire the Best Talent

A golden opportunity to recruit top IIT Madras students who bring fresh perspectives and technical expertise to help your startup grow.

Why IIT Madras?

With a legacy of technological excellence and entrepreneurial leadership, IIT Madras provides the perfect backdrop for the E-Summit, fostering an environment where visionaries, industry leaders, and emerging entrepreneurs can collaborate and innovate.

Who Should Attend?

Early-Stage Startups & Entrepreneurs: Validate ideas, secure funding, and connect with mentors.

Scaling Startups: Learn growth strategies and explore market expansion opportunities.

Investors & Mentors: Discover high-potential startups and provide industry expertise.

Corporate Leaders & Innovators: Gain insights into disruptive business models and explore partnerships.

Get Involved – Register Today!

If you’re ready to take your startup journey to the next level, the IIT Madras E-Summit Startup Conclave is the place to be. Registrations are now open!

Secure your spot now and join a thriving community that’s shaping the future of innovation.

Visit the official E-Summit page for more details!