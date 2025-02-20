New-age financial services group ﻿InCred﻿ has roped in cricketer Shreyas Iyer as its new brand ambassador, following Rahul Dravid.

The partnership will feature marketing campaigns with Iyer to promote financial accessibility and transparency across India.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder & Group CEO of InCred, stated in a statement, "Shreyas’ fearless mindset and unwavering determination complement InCred’s brand promise of helping individuals achieve their financial goals with absolute confidence."

Emphasising the importance of financial awareness, Iyer said, “In cricket, everyone has a view, but when it comes to finance, only a few command understanding. I'm thrilled to team up with InCred, a class-leading financial services provider, to spread awareness about finance and their game-changing financial products.”

Founded in 2016 by Bhupinder Singh, InCred is a diversified financial services group with three key divisions: InCred Finance (lending-focused NBFC), InCred Capital (institutional financial services), and InCred Money (retail wealth-tech investment).

Recently, InCred Finance, the MSME lending arm of the group, appointed Gaurav Maheshwari as the chief financial officer. Maheshwari brings over three decades of financial leadership experience, including 20 years at Standard Chartered Bank.

The company reported a 49.1% increase in assets under management, reaching Rs 9,039 crore in FY24, up from Rs 6,062 crore in FY23. According to InCred, its loan book now exceeds Rs 11,000 crore.

Meanwhile, in September, another MSME lender, Northern Arc, successfully completed its IPO, raising Rs 777 crore, including Rs 500 crore from a fresh issue of equity. The IPO was oversubscribed 116.92 times, reflecting strong investor interest.