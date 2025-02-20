Microsoft marks a breakthrough in quantum computing with Majorana 1 processor
Microsoft says the Majorana 1 processor could speed up the arrival of practical and industrial-scale quantum computers, reducing the wait from decades to just a few years.
US tech giant quantum computing.on Wednesday introduced Majorana 1, the world’s first quantum processor built on topological qubits, marking a major milestone in
The company believes this development could speed up the arrival of practical and industrial-scale quantum computers, reducing the wait from decades to just a few years.
CEO Satya Nadella said the new chip results from a two-decade-long pursuit. Notably, Microsoft has created a new state of matter using topoconductors—a breakthrough material that forms a completely new state of matter—distinct from solids, liquids, or gases.
This enables the design of quantum systems that fit onto a chip smaller than the palm of a hand, enabling a fundamental shift in how quantum systems are built while making the hardware more reliable.
“Most of us grew up learning there are three main types of matter that matter: solid, liquid, and gas. Today, that changed. After a nearly 20-year pursuit, we’ve created an entirely new state of matter, unlocked by a new class of materials, topoconductors, that enable a fundamental leap in computing,” said Nadella’s post on X.
“It powers Majorana 1, the first quantum processing unit built on a topological core. We believe this breakthrough will allow us to create a truly meaningful quantum computer not in decades, as some have predicted, but in years. The qubits created with topoconductors are faster, more reliable, and smaller,” he added.
Qubits, the basic building blocks of quantum computing, are just 1/100th of a millimetre—a breakthrough, which allowed Microsoft to build a million-qubit processor.
The new chip could assist quantum computers to drive real-world breakthroughs, such as decomposing microplastics into harmless byproducts or creating self-healing materials for construction.
“Sometimes researchers have to work on things for decades to make progress possible. It takes patience and persistence to have a big impact in the world. And I am glad we get the opportunity to do just that at Microsoft. This is our focus: When productivity rises, economies grow faster, benefiting every sector and every corner of the globe. It’s not about hyping tech; it’s about building technology that truly serves the world,” said Nadella.
