As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 in the Lok Sabha, her speech was met with a flood of reactions on social media.

Known for her impeccable style, this time Sitharaman donned a beautiful handcrafted Madhubani saree, gifted by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. The intricate saree, which took a month to craft, symbolised the rich heritage of Mithila art, adding a touch of tradition to the modern-day budget presentation.

As Sitharaman outlined plans to support MSMEs, drive digital commerce, and reduce the tax burden on individuals, social media quickly buzzed with memes and reactions. From humorous takes on new tax slabs to playful jabs at budget expectations, the memes captured the public's excitement, hopes, and comedic frustrations with a lighter lens.

Let's the show began!

The reaction to the tax relief has sent the middle class into a frenzy on the internet. Memes are flooding social media with hilarious takes. The excitement is palpable, as people are eagerly debating whether this relief will finally help them make it through the month or just give them enough to treat themselves to an extra cup of chai.

How middle class is seeing @nsitharaman ji today. pic.twitter.com/PsrUDavoWj — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) February 1, 2025

While Bihar was also in the spotlight, with plans for a new greenfield airport, a Makhana Board, and the expansion of IIT Patna, netizens couldn’t help but have a laugh.