Women achievers to take over PM Modi's social media accounts on Women’s day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address said that he will hand over his social media accounts such as X and Instagram to women achievers from across various fields on March 8, on account of Women’s Day.

He added that the initiative is dedicated to the country’s women power.

Women who have excelled in various fields—breaking barriers, driving innovation, and leaving a lasting impact—will have the opportunity to share their journeys. They will discuss their work, experiences, challenges, and achievements with the people.

A social media takeover on 8th March as a tribute to our Nari Shakti! Do visit the Open Forum on the NaMo App for more details…#MannKiBaathttps://t.co/TLa5y95noc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2025

Those who wish to be a part of the initiative can do so via the special forum created on the NaMo App to share their journeys with the world.

“On this Women’s Day, let us celebrate and respect the indomitable spirit of women,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi, one of the most followed global leaders, has 105.5 million followers on social media platform X (previously Twitter). He also has 92.3 million followers on his Instagram account.