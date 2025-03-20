5 Lessons to learn from What Every Soul Wants by Nipa Shah

In a world that constantly demands our attention, where we are often caught up in the endless pursuit of success, material wealth, and social validation, it’s easy to lose sight of what truly matters. Have you ever paused to ask yourself: What does my soul truly want?

Nipa Shah’s book, What Every Soul Wants, is a profound exploration of this very question. It delves into the deeper aspects of human existence—purpose, fulfillment, and the spiritual needs that go beyond our everyday aspirations. Drawing on wisdom from various spiritual traditions, self-reflective practices, and real-life experiences, Shah offers a roadmap for those seeking inner peace and a more meaningful life.

Unlike many self-help books that focus solely on external success, What Every Soul Wants is an invitation to turn inward. It teaches readers how to reconnect with their inner selves, understand their emotions, and align their actions with their higher purpose. Shah’s writing is not only inspiring but also practical, providing readers with actionable steps to nurture their souls and find true happiness.

If you’re feeling stuck, unfulfilled, or disconnected from your true self, this book is a must-read.

5 Lessons from the book What Every Soul Wants

1. Self-reflection is the key to true happiness

One of the most significant lessons from What Every Soul Wants is the importance of self-reflection. In today’s fast-paced world, we often seek happiness in external achievements—higher salaries, social media recognition, or material possessions. But Shah reminds us that true happiness is an internal process.

Through guided introspection, the book encourages readers to ask themselves: Am I living in alignment with my values? What truly brings me joy? Taking time for self-reflection helps us gain clarity on what genuinely fulfils us and allows us to make better life decisions.

How to apply this lesson:

Keep a journal to reflect on your emotions, thoughts, and experiences.

Set aside quiet time daily to meditate or simply be present with your thoughts.

Regularly evaluate whether your actions align with your true desires and values.

2. The power of letting go

Many of us hold onto past hurts, regrets, and expectations that no longer serve us. Shah emphasises the importance of releasing emotional baggage to move forward. Holding onto negativity, whether it’s a past failure, resentment toward someone, or self-doubt, only weighs us down.

Letting go doesn’t mean forgetting or ignoring past experiences. It means acknowledging them, learning from them, and choosing not to let them control our present and future.

How to apply this lesson:

Practice forgiveness, both towards yourself and others.

Recognise what’s outside your control and stop fixating on it.

Adopt mindfulness techniques to focus on the present rather than dwelling on the past.

3. Authenticity leads to fulfillment

In a society that often pressures us to fit in, What Every Soul Wants teaches us that authenticity is the foundation of true fulfilment. Trying to live up to societal expectations or pretending to be someone we’re not only leads to frustration and exhaustion. Instead, embracing our true selves—flaws and all—allows us to live with confidence and joy.

Shah encourages readers to break free from the fear of judgment and be unapologetically themselves. The more authentic we are, the deeper and more meaningful our relationships and experiences become.

How to apply this lesson:

Identify areas in your life where you feel pressured to conform.

Make choices based on what truly resonates with you, rather than what others expect.

Surround yourself with people who appreciate and support your true self.

4. Gratitude transforms your perspective

Another core lesson from the book is the power of gratitude. Often, we focus on what’s missing in our lives rather than appreciating what we already have. This mindset can lead to chronic dissatisfaction and a constant sense of lack.

Shah highlights that cultivating gratitude shifts our focus from scarcity to abundance. When we consciously acknowledge the blessings in our lives—whether big or small—we invite more positivity and joy.

How to apply this lesson:

Start a gratitude journal and write down three things you’re grateful for each day.

Express appreciation to loved ones and acknowledge their presence in your life.

Shift your mindset from “I have to” to “I get to” when approaching daily responsibilities.

5. Purpose is the ultimate guide to a meaningful life

At the heart of What Every Soul Wants is the idea that every individual has a unique purpose. Life becomes more fulfilling when we align our actions with this deeper calling.

Many people struggle with finding their purpose, believing it has to be something grand or extraordinary. However, Shah explains that purpose can be found in the simplest things—helping others, pursuing a passion, or making a difference in small ways. The key is to live intentionally and recognise the impact we can have on the world around us.

How to apply this lesson:

Reflect on what activities make you feel the most fulfilled and energized.

Identify ways you can contribute positively to others, no matter how small.

Set goals that align with your passions and values.

Conclusion

Nipa Shah’s What Every Soul Wants is more than just a book—it’s a guide to living a life of deeper meaning, authenticity, and joy. The lessons it imparts remind us that true fulfilment doesn’t come from external achievements but from nurturing our inner world.

Let these lessons inspire you to live with more awareness, purpose, and fulfilment—because at the end of the day, what every soul truly wants is a life well-lived.