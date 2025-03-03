PwC India launches accelerator programme for emerging technology startups

﻿PwC India﻿ introduced its first startup accelerator programme, the Emerging Tech Startup Challenge, to support startups in the emerging technology sector by helping them refine their solutions and expand their reach. It is designed to foster innovation and strengthen India’s startup ecosystem through mentorship, consulting expertise, and strategic guidance.

The programme is open to startups based in India that are working in fields such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain/Web 3.0, space technology, Industry 4.0, spatial reality, and more. It welcomes diverse innovations across both B2B and B2C segments, including sectors like retail and consumer, manufacturing, financial services, infrastructure, healthcare, and telecom.

"By empowering emerging technology startups and equipping them with the tools to thrive, we are fostering a dynamic and sustainable tech ecosystem in India. This will not only drive economic growth and create future-ready jobs but also deliver transformative solutions that positively impact society. I’m excited to see the growth and innovation emerging from the startups joining the accelerator," said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC India.

Also Read Nearly 3 in 5 Indian organisations hit by financial or economic fraud: PwC survey

Over a three-month period, the 15 selected startups will receive mentorship from subject matter experts and 25 hours of pro-bono consulting in key areas such as management, technology, go-to-market strategies, valuation, funding, and taxation. The program will follow a hybrid model—combining online and in-person sessions—to ensure accessibility and inclusivity, allowing startups from various locations to fully leverage the available resources and support.

“Through this platform we want to create a growth ecosystem for our clients. We can’t wait to see how the disruptors and innovators can address the most pressing challenges related to the growth of our largest clients,” added Arnab Basu, Partner and Leader - Advisory, PwC India.