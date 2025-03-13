AstroTalk has appointed Damandeep Soni, former president and chief business officer (CBO) of ecommerce roll-up firm GlobalBees, as its CBO for ecommerce.

AstroTalk Co-founder Anmol Jain confirmed the appointment in a statement.

In his new role, Soni will lead the company’s ecommerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business operations.

"Thrilled to kickstart this new chapter with Astrotalk! Astrotalk has established a great product market fit for astrology consultation, and now, we're on a mission to build the ultimate destination for spiritual and astrology-led shopping. Think powerful puja essentials, home décor and crystals—all delivered with Astrotalk trust and convenience,” Soni said in a statement to Yourstory.

Also Read Astrotalk closes $14M funding led by Elev8 Venture Partners

Soni’s move to AstroTalk comes as the astrology-based platform looks to expand its ecommerce vertical and strengthen its market presence.

During his tenure at GlobalBees, Soni played a pivotal role in scaling the company’s business and spearheading marketing initiatives for its portfolio brands.

Before joining GlobalBees, Soni served as vice president of growth at boAt and held key positions at WeCash, Milkbasket, and MobiKwik.

Earlier this year, AstroTalk entered the D2C space with the launch of the ‘AstroTalk Store.’ The new vertical offers a range of gemstones and healing stones, infused with positive mantras and chants by astrologers, according to the company. Additionally, the store features accessories designed to complement both personal style and energy alignment, categorised under themes such as 'love', 'money', and 'evil eye', it added.

AstroTalk's operating revenue rose to Rs 651.12 crore in the last fiscal year from Rs 283.32 crore in FY23, according to its annual financial statement filed with the Registrar of Companies. Meanwhile, the company's profit surged to Rs 99.9 crore, a significant jump from Rs 8.4 crore in the previous fiscal.