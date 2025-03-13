World Kidney Day: 7 tips to keep your kidneys healthy

Imagine your body's silent superheroes, working 24/7 to filter waste, balance fluids, and regulate blood pressure. That’s your kidneys!

But what if they started to resign? Sounds alarming, right?

That’s exactly why World Kidney Day, observed every second Thursday of March, urges us to give these vital organs the attention they deserve. The good news? A few simple lifestyle tweaks can go a long way in keeping your kidneys strong and healthy.

Ready to learn how? Let’s dive into some easy, expert-approved tips to keep your kidneys in top shape!

7 Simple tips to maintain healthy kidneys

According to Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, “Kidney disease is largely preventable with simple lifestyle changes. Awareness is the first step toward better kidney health.”

With this in mind, let’s explore 7 practical ways to keep your kidneys healthy and functioning at their best!

1. Don't keep your kidneys thirsty

One of the easiest ways to support kidney health is to drink enough water, especially during the summer. Proper hydration helps your kidneys flush out toxins, waste, and excess sodium, keeping them functioning optimally.

When you don’t drink enough water, your kidneys have to work harder, increasing the risk of kidney stones and infections. Experts suggest aiming for 8 glasses (around 2 litres) of water daily, adjusting based on your activity level and climate.

Making hydration a priority is a simple yet powerful step in preventing kidney disease and a key message of World Kidney Day 2025.

2. Adopt a kidney-friendly diet

Healthy eating = healthy kidneys!

A well-balanced diet plays a vital role in keeping your kidneys in top shape. Foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins nourish your body without overloading your kidneys. More importantly, reduce salt intake to manage blood pressure.

The WHO recommends limiting salt consumption to around 2 grams per day to help control blood pressure and reduce the risk of kidney damage. This means cutting down on processed foods, added sugars, and unhealthy fats. Additionally, experts suggest moderating animal protein intake, as excessive consumption can strain kidney function.

Breaking News: Your Kidneys Are Resigning!



Years of neglect have pushed them to the brink—but can we convince them to stay? Watch as Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman - Manipal Hospitals breaks down the crisis and shares how small changes can save your kidneys!#MassResignation… pic.twitter.com/MpUgUXj2H8 — Manipal Hospitals (@ManipalHealth) March 9, 2025

3. Keep an eye on blood pressure and blood sugar

Uncontrolled blood pressure and high blood sugar are two of the biggest culprits behind kidney damage. Regular monitoring, maintaining a balanced diet, and taking doctor-prescribed medication can significantly improve kidney health.

If you have a family history of kidney disease, monitoring these health markers becomes even more crucial. Keeping your blood pressure and sugar levels in check is a key step in preventing chronic kidney disease and ensuring long-term kidney health.

4. Limit painkiller overuse

Regular use of over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or aspirin can take a toll on your kidneys over time. These medications, when overused, may reduce kidney function and increase the risk of long-term damage.

If you need such medicines, consult a doctor for safer alternatives. Using painkillers sparingly and only when necessary is a simple yet impactful step toward protecting your kidney health.

5. Avoid smoking and drinking alcohol

Smoking and excessive alcohol intake don’t just harm your lungs and liver—they also take a serious toll on your kidneys. These habits can contribute to high blood pressure and diabetes, two major risk factors for kidney disease. Quitting smoking and alcohol consumption are powerful steps toward better kidney health.

6. Engage in regular physical activity

Engaging in regular physical activity, such as walking, swimming, or cycling for at least 30 minutes most days of the week, can help regulate blood pressure, maintain a healthy weight, and improve circulation—all beneficial for your kidneys. Physical inactivity is a risk factor for obesity and hypertension, both linked to kidney disease.

7. Get regular kidney screenings

Early detection is a pillar of World Kidney Day.

Regular screenings, such as blood and urine tests, are essential, particularly if you have risk factors like diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of kidney disease. Catching issues early can prevent progression and protect your kidney function.

Closing thoughts

By adopting these habits, you can celebrate World Kidney Day 2025 with a commitment to wellness. Remember, healthy kidneys mean a healthier you! Small, consistent changes can make a big difference in protecting these vital organs and ensuring your well-being.