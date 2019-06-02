EDITIONS
Login
Amoolya Rajappa
Amoolya Rajappa is a Bangalore-based journalist, trekker, traveler and a tea lover. Also a confused millennial, she takes a keen interest in writing on migrant issues in India.
Stories
How the traditional embroidery of Lambani tribal women came to adorn clothing at London Fashion Week
by Amoolya Rajappa
Share on
10th Dec 2018
· 6 min read
Stories
Fitness and fun came together at Kodaikanal’s first plogging party, and left behind clean slopes
by Amoolya Rajappa
Share on
10th Apr 2018
· 6 min read
Stories
Storytelling, puzzles, and games: how GyanPro makes science easy and interactive for students
by Amoolya Rajappa
Share on
4th Apr 2018
· 5 min read
Stories
How Docturnal is helping India’s fight against TB with non-invasive screening solutions
by Amoolya Rajappa
Share on
3rd Apr 2018
· 4 min read
water
Swajal wants to solve the drinking water problem with innovation-driven vending machines
by Amoolya Rajappa
Share on
22nd Mar 2018
· 6 min read
Animal Rights
This engineering graduate has taken common sparrows under his wing to help conserve them
by Amoolya Rajappa
Share on
20th Mar 2018
· 5 min read
More Stories