Amoolya Rajappa
Amoolya Rajappa is a Bangalore-based journalist, trekker, traveler and a tea lover. Also a confused millennial, she takes a keen interest in writing on migrant issues in India.
How the traditional embroidery of Lambani tribal women came to adorn clothing at London Fashion Week

by Amoolya Rajappa
10th Dec 2018 · 6 min read
Fitness and fun came together at Kodaikanal’s first plogging party, and left behind clean slopes

by Amoolya Rajappa
10th Apr 2018 · 6 min read
Storytelling, puzzles, and games: how GyanPro makes science easy and interactive for students

by Amoolya Rajappa
4th Apr 2018 · 5 min read
How Docturnal is helping India’s fight against TB with non-invasive screening solutions

by Amoolya Rajappa
3rd Apr 2018 · 4 min read
Swajal wants to solve the drinking water problem with innovation-driven vending machines

by Amoolya Rajappa
22nd Mar 2018 · 6 min read
This engineering graduate has taken common sparrows under his wing to help conserve them

by Amoolya Rajappa
20th Mar 2018 · 5 min read