Anju Ann Mathew
She's a consistent doodler powered by caffeine and smiles. Loves reading, music, and French and mixing them all up in her head. Most importantly, she never loses hope of making the world a better place to live in.
Health

Want to know how to lose weight? ‘Practise intuitive eating,’ says nutritionist Janvi Chitalia

by Anju Ann Mathew
29th Jan 2019 · 4 min read
Food

Tuck into cuisine from Kerala that has a generous helping of nostalgia

by Anju Ann Mathew
22nd Jan 2019 · 6 min read
Style

How Pavithra Muddaya finds a finely woven story in every saree

by Anju Ann Mathew
22nd Jan 2019 · 5 min read
Trends

Hot and happening in 2019: the experts speak

by Anju Ann Mathew
11th Jan 2019 · 5 min read
Life

2019 will be the year for startups: New Year predictions from numerologist Gautham Azad

by Anju Ann Mathew
4th Jan 2019 · 4 min read
Culture

Feliz Navidad: Christmas trivia down the ages

by Anju Ann Mathew
21st Dec 2018 · 4 min read