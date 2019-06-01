Bhavna Singh is Director Communications, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents research based pharmaceutical companies in India. Bhavna spearheads the OPPI’s communications function and works on multi- stakeholder advocacy & communications programmes including Government, regulatory authorities, the pharma industry and the media. Her online campaigns; patient communication and comprehensive industry led publications have won recognitions both in India and globally. Her professional experience of 18 years across diverse businesses including services, entertainment, FMCG, engineering and pharmaceuticals stands her in good stead when it comes to design and implementation of targeted communication campaigns, both digital and traditional. Her work in corporate communications, financial PR, investor relations, marketing and research across the country has resulted in award-winning campaigns with impactful outcomes. Her work has been won several recognitions. OPPI’s 50 years commemorative publication – The Colour of White- received global recognition and was a winner of the Asia Pacific Communications Awards 2017, under the publication category. Bhavna has recently been named among the 40 Under 40 – Class of 2017, by the Reputation Today magazine, which recognises the emerging leaders in public relations and corporate communications. Bhavna also received the ‘Women In Leadership Award 2016’ for her work on gender diversity in the pharma industry with the ‘The Colour of White’. Bhavna has been recognised by World Global Diversity & Inclusion Congress and World HRD Congress as Global Diversity & Inclusion Leader -2017 and is a winner of BAM Award for using Innovative Media Vehicles in healthcare Communications- 2017 Bhavna believes that ‘lots can happen over conversations and coffee.’ Writing makes her express herself and she has written on several subjects. Most of her writing has been published in many leading online and digital portals. Bhavna has always loved theatre and drama. Bhavna’s love for the stage and her acting abilities come to the forte, even at work. There is never a dull moment when she is around. Her sense of humour and quick wit holds her in good stead in building her communications repertoire. Bhavna is a TEDx speaker.