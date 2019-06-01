EDITIONS
Dola Samanta
Interviews
3Es to empower women: Encourage, educate and empower them financially: Chanda Kochhar, MD and CEO, ICICI Bank
by Dola Samanta
8th Mar 2018
· 6 min read
Asia
In a largely-unbanked Indonesia, Amartha uplifts women micro-entrepreneurs
by Dola Samanta
16th Nov 2017
· 8 min read
Asia
Meet Indonesia’s Jack Ma who is building an e-commerce platform minus the discounts & COD
by Dola Samanta
9th Nov 2017
· 8 min read
Stories
How accidental entrepreneur Nagasamy Dhanabalan went from being a receptionist to owning a global biriyani chain
by Dola Samanta
13th Jul 2017
· 8 min read
Stories
Foodhall carries Biyani's retail legacy forward but through luxury food
by Dola Samanta
21st Apr 2017
· 4 min read
Startup
Hyderabad’s T-Hub targets becoming one of the world’s largest startup ecosystems
by Dola Samanta
22nd Nov 2016
· 6 min read
