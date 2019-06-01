Earl Baldwin is a long time car enthusiast with a fledgling collection of classics (‘48 Plymouth, ‘49 Pontiac, ‘55 Chrysler). He loves teaching others and strives to get children and young adults more involved in science and learning accounting basics online
. He also has a passion for writing about exotic cars
, aftermarket modifications
, and improving car performance. When he’s not running up against a deadline, he enjoys planning DIY projects, cooking for his family or he can be found at a CrossFit gym in Culver City
getting in a workout.