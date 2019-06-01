I am a self-employed freelance HR professional and exploring food constitutes a large part of my passion. I am also a traveller who is a Aao hostels
fellowship member. I love traveling to new and different places, reading extensively and writing. Travel for me is more than just the scratching the surface of the place. When I travel, I like to get under the skin of the place, thoroughly understanding it’s historical and cultural context, and unraveling the pieces that make the place what it is. Having built up over the years, my love for travel stems from a sense of serendipity, novelty and experience and of course the beauty of getting to know diverse people.