Gaurav Munjal
Founder and CEO at Flatchat; Co-Founder and Educator at Unacademy; Previously Flat.to - got acquired by CommonFloor. Productive Narcissist.
The next milestone, from Flatchat to Unacademy
by Gaurav Munjal
11th Nov 2015
· 3 min read
In Depth
‘Papa kehte hain’… should fathers discourage teens from becoming entrepreneurs?
by Gaurav Munjal
14th Mar 2015
· 5 min read
In Depth
Is YouTube the new Facebook for startups?
by Gaurav Munjal
15th Aug 2014
· 4 min read
Resources
If it can be done in a min, do not put it on the to-do list: quick productivity hacks
by Gaurav Munjal
27th Jul 2014
· 4 min read
Resources
7 unusual success tips from a 23 year old who just got acquired
by Gaurav Munjal
24th Apr 2014
· 6 min read
Student Resources
How to make a million rupees online as a student
by Gaurav Munjal
11th Apr 2014
· 5 min read
