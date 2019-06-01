EDITIONS
Harish Vadde
Harish loves to read about Tech and Start Ups. Building @Pitnit & @eventedapp. Twitter: @ThisF1Kid and harish.vadde@yahoo.com
Happy Dussehra - SMS, Whatsapp Stories Messages, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Text & Photo Greetings.
I pray that all the evil that surround you will be vanquished with the divine intercession of the great Durga. May she fill your life with eternal bliss and favor. Happy Dussehra!On the happy occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!May...
17th Oct 2018
· 2 min read
Why to Use a Mobile App for Your Business
8th Oct 2016
· 5 min read
Dealing with Negative Customer Reviews
Negative reviews are bound to happen. So gear up and master the tricky art of dealing with them through these tips and techniques. Here’s how to go about dealing with negative online reviews.
28th Jul 2016
· 5 min read