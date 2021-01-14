Trendspotting: BYJU’S billion-dollar deal and Zerodha’s climate change focus

By Tenzin Pema, Kanishk Singh & Harish Vadde|14th Jan 2021
Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath launched Rainmatter Climate foundation to fight climate change and create green jobs, and edtech decacorn BYJU’S plans to buy Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Good morning!


It's just two weeks into the new year but we’re already seeing exciting new milestones play out in the Indian startup ecosystem. 


Two such recent developments to note are: Zerodha’s focus on fighting climate change and creating green jobs in India with the launch of Rainmatter Climate and edtech decacorn BYJU’S plans to buy Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion. 


Both signal how successful Indian startups will pave the way in giving back -- whether it is to strengthen the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem; enable the growth of younger businesses and entrepreneurs; lead the charge to ensure digital inclusion; and find avenues to give back (beyond their startup’s areas of focus) to solve for more large-scale problems such as climate change and job creation.

BYJUs

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU'S

If you recall, BYJU'S last year led the largest acquisition ever in the edtech space with its $300 million WhiteHat Jr buy. But BYJU’S Founder Byju Raveendran hinted there would be more such deals to come when he spoke with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at TechSparks 2020, YourStory’s annual flagship startup-tech conference.


Like Byju, Zerodha Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath also spoke to YourStory about the responsibility that successful Indian businesses have to give back -- something the company was already doing with Rainmatter Foundation, through which it invests in early stage fintech startups.

Nithin Kamath - Rainmatter

Nithin Kamath, Co-founder and CEO, Zerodha

This year though, Zerodha’s focus on giving back is expanding to fighting climate change -- a goal that Nithin Kamath listed as top priority for him in 2021 on YourStory’s Drive into the New Year series.

Nithin Kamath said Zerodha has set aside $100 million for the Rainmatter Foundation to support grassroots individuals and organisations, and companies working on solutions for climate change.  


As Nithin aptly puts it, “What’s the point of fintech, without a planet to live on?”


The Interview 

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Fasoos operator Rebel Foods, which has expanded from just 190 kitchens in 2017 to 325 in 2019. But no stranger to innovation and reinvention, the cloud kitchen startup was quick to reimagine  food delivery in the new normal as the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown upended life as we know it. For more on this and on how Rebel Foods is enhancing customer experience, watch Co-founder and CEO Raghav Joshi’s interview on Build & Grow: Money Matters series powered by HSBC.


Here are some key takeaways from the interview:


  • COVID-19 pandemic impact
  • Reimagining food delivery and customer service
  • Creating a foodtech brand at a national scale
  • Diving deep into multi-brand cloud kitchen model
  • What worked for Rebel Foods



Startup Spotlight

On-demand meat delivery startup is changing the way India consumes non-veg food


Upon his return to India in 2016, Siddhant Wangdi was concerned to see the lack of hygiene and safety standards in the way meat was procured, stored, and sold in the country. This led him to start Meatigo, an on-demand meat and seafood delivery platform that ensures quality, variety, safety, and hygiene from farm to fork. Read more.

Meatigo snapshot

Infographic: YS Design

News & Updates






Before you go, stay inspired with… 

PhonePe, Sameer Nigam

Sameer Nigam, CEO of PhonePe


“Focus on repeat, focus on a great experience, but then make sure you are set up to scale.”

Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO, PhonePe


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy warns entrepreneurs from making these mistakes

Ramarko Sengupta

This Tirupur-based 2nd generation entrepreneur says Flipkart helps sellers build a brand, not just a business. Here’s why

Team YS

In 2021, a key focus for brands will be on how they can retain their app users. Here’s how to get started.

Team YS

These 3 challenges are holding back MSMEs from achieving their full potential

Siddhesh Raut
Daily Capsule
Trendspotting: BYJU’S billion-dollar deal and Zerodha’s climate change focus
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup Guide Los Angeles: how ‘Silicon Beach’ is a hub of creativity, diversity, and tech

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs Roundup] Work with mobile gaming platform Zupee with these 5 openings

Rishabh Mansur

[YS Learn] How Zerodha, ERPNext collaborated to build FOSS United Foundation to push for open-source projects

Sindhu Kashyaap

Beyond Hotstar, Netflix, and Prime Video: 8 regional OTT platforms to watch out for in 2021

Sohini Mitter

Why Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter decided to set up a $100 million foundation

Sindhu Kashyaap

This neobank tech startup’s AI platform offers personalised service to users

Thimmaya Poojary