EDITIONS
Harsh Sinha
I am a developer at winklix.com , who is fastest growing IT industry , keen on delivering polished app and website only to their customer that too within time frame .

ERP software: build vs buy

by Harsh Sinha
Share on
12th Apr 2018 · 3 min read

How much does it cost to develop an app like Paytm

by Harsh Sinha
Share on
7th Mar 2018 · 4 min read

How much does it cost to make an app like Uber or OLA

by Harsh Sinha
Share on
6th Mar 2018 · 5 min read

Avoid these mistakes while designing your app

by Harsh Sinha
Share on
1st Mar 2018 · 4 min read

Tips to safeguard your mobile game app development

by Harsh Sinha
Share on
1st Mar 2018 · 5 min read

5 critical questions on IoT

by Harsh Sinha
Share on
28th Feb 2018 · 4 min read