Janakiram MSV is an analyst, advisor and an architect at Janakiram & Associates. He was the founder and CTO of Get Cloud Ready Consulting, a niche Cloud Migration and Cloud Operations firm that got acquired by Aditi Technologies. Through his speaking, writing and analysis, he helps businesses take advantage of the emerging technologies. Janakiram is a regular contributor to the Forbes Technology section. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst with Gigaom Research analyst network where he analyzed the cloud services landscape. He is also a contributor at The New Stack and TechRepublic. Janakiram is an adjunct faculty at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H) where he teaches Big Data, Cloud Computing, Containers and DevOps and to the students enrolled for the Masters course.