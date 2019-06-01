EDITIONS
Jeetendra Ajmera
An aspiring scribbler who loves to write about people and their stories. Apart from writing, the author also has keen interest in Compering and Drama. Can be reached at jeetendra.ajmera@gmail.com
Where are the roots?
by Jeetendra Ajmera
30th Mar 2017
· 7 min read
Everyone in a Democracy has two rights “to choose” or “to be chosen”, I am ready to use the latter because I believe in this nation and its people…in a candid chat with Mr Parth Pareek
12th Oct 2016
· 10 min read
Mess Worker Education Programme
28th Sep 2016
· 4 min read
Start your Start-Up: What, When, How?
9th Aug 2016
· 4 min read
Education: Informal is the new FORMAL
21st Jul 2016
· 4 min read
She can talk MUN, She can walk MUN, She can laugh MUN: All you need to know about MUN's, with Vasudha Dixit
14th Jul 2016
· 6 min read
